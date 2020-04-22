英國爆槍擊「怪男站陽台掃射」　警出動直升機封鎖現場

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

英國肯特郡小鎮查塔姆（Chatham）一處購物中心周邊今（22）日疑似發生槍擊事件，警察已趕往現場，也出動警用的直升機。BBC報導，一名男子當時拿著不明的武器，站在一棟建築的陽台開始隨機掃射，還不清楚是否有人傷亡；他已被逮捕。

綜合英媒報導，警方約在當地時間上午8時35分接獲通報，來到現場後已逮捕約30多歲的男子，同時封鎖查塔姆一處購物中心的周邊道路，敦促大眾不要接近事發地點。

BREAKING: Armed police are at the Dockside Outlet Shopping Centre in #Chatham - there are reports of a man with a gun. More as we get it @KMTV_Kent pic.twitter.com/IkzWePEsyH