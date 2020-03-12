　
快訊／湯姆漢克斯與妻子確診新冠肺炎！正在澳洲拍戲中

▲▼湯姆漢克斯獲金球獎終身成就獎。（圖／路透）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國影星湯姆漢克斯（Tom Hanks）11日表示，他和妻子麗塔威爾森（Rita Wilson）確認感染新冠肺炎；目前兩人正在澳洲拍攝新電影中。

現年63歲的湯姆漢克斯在聲明中表示，他和妻子麗塔人正在澳洲，「我們感覺有點累，像是感冒了，身體有些疼痛，麗塔覺得身體忽冷忽熱，輕微的發燒。」他說，為了做正確的事，就像目前全世界需要的那樣，他們做了檢測，最終結果為陽性。

湯姆漢克斯說，他和妻子會在公共衛生與安全所需的時間內，接收檢測、觀察與隔離，並隨時向各界發布最新消息。據了解，湯姆漢克斯原訂在9日開始拍攝由導演巴茲魯曼（Baz Luhrmann）執導的「貓王」傳記電影，他在其中飾演貓王的經紀人。

電影製作方華納兄弟（Warner Bros.）也在聲明中指出，「公司成員的健康與安全一直是我們的首要任務，我們正在採取預防措施，保護公司在世界各地的每個成員。」

 
勇士12日才宣布因應新冠肺炎(COVID-19)疫情，主場將「關門」比賽；未料雷霆迎戰爵士又出現開打前突然要求雙方球員回到休息室，最終宣布因為「不可預見」的情況延賽。美國《雅虎體育》記者史密斯(Keith Smith)報導，可能是爵士巨塔戈貝爾(Rudy Gobert)等人生病所致。

