Google推動無障礙AI未來　SignGemma將實現手語轉文字功能

▲Google DeepMind將推出SignGemma手語轉語音模型 。（圖／Google）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

Google DeepMind宣布，即將推出旗下最新開源模型「SignGemma」，這是目前其在手語轉換領域中最強大的模型。SignGemma能夠即時將手語翻譯為口語文字，並預計將於今年稍晚正式加入Gemma開源模型家族。

We're thrilled to announce SignGemma, our most capable model for translating sign language into spoken text. ????



This open model is coming to the Gemma model family later this year, opening up new possibilities for inclusive tech.



Share your feedback and interest in early… pic.twitter.com/NhL9G5Y8tA