AI科技 AI大趨勢 AI生活 數位應用 3C科技

Google推動無障礙AI未來　SignGemma將實現手語轉文字功能

▲▼ 。（圖／Google）

▲Google DeepMind將推出SignGemma手語轉語音模型 。（圖／Google）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

Google DeepMind宣布，即將推出旗下最新開源模型「SignGemma」，這是目前其在手語轉換領域中最強大的模型。SignGemma能夠即時將手語翻譯為口語文字，並預計將於今年稍晚正式加入Gemma開源模型家族。

根據DeepMind官方說法，SignGemma將支援更廣泛的無障礙應用，讓聽障族群更容易與他人溝通，也使開發者能在本地端或嵌入式裝置中導入手語識別功能，進一步推動技術平權與包容性。

目前Google已開放官網表單，邀請有興趣參與SignGemma早期測試的開發者與機構註冊，網址為：http://goo.gle/SignGemma

Gemma模型系列原先以開源與效率為核心特色，而SignGemma的加入將進一步拓展其應用範圍，從純語言處理延伸到多模態溝通。

此舉被視為Google持續深化AI無障礙應用的重要一步。根據多方觀察，SignGemma不僅有望改變聽障族群的日常互動方式，也可能在教育、客服、公共服務等領域釋放出新的應用潛力。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

