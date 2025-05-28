Google推動無障礙AI未來　SignGemma將實現手語轉文字功能

▲Google DeepMind將推出SignGemma手語轉語音模型 。（圖／Google）
記者吳立言／綜合報導
Google DeepMind宣布，即將推出旗下最新開源模型「SignGemma」，這是目前其在手語轉換領域中最強大的模型。SignGemma能夠即時將手語翻譯為口語文字，並預計將於今年稍晚正式加入Gemma開源模型家族。
We're thrilled to announce SignGemma, our most capable model for translating sign language into spoken text. ????— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 27, 2025
This open model is coming to the Gemma model family later this year, opening up new possibilities for inclusive tech.
Share your feedback and interest in early… pic.twitter.com/NhL9G5Y8tA
根據DeepMind官方說法，SignGemma將支援更廣泛的無障礙應用，讓聽障族群更容易與他人溝通，也使開發者能在本地端或嵌入式裝置中導入手語識別功能，進一步推動技術平權與包容性。
目前Google已開放官網表單，邀請有興趣參與SignGemma早期測試的開發者與機構註冊，網址為：http://goo.gle/SignGemma。
Gemma模型系列原先以開源與效率為核心特色，而SignGemma的加入將進一步拓展其應用範圍，從純語言處理延伸到多模態溝通。
此舉被視為Google持續深化AI無障礙應用的重要一步。根據多方觀察，SignGemma不僅有望改變聽障族群的日常互動方式，也可能在教育、客服、公共服務等領域釋放出新的應用潛力。
