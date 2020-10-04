川普住院中！軍醫院附近出現可疑背包　警方急呼叫拆彈小組

▲蒙哥馬利郡警方已趕抵現場進行交管。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／編譯

美國總統川普確診新冠肺炎後，入住國家軍事醫療中心。但根據美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）最新消息，軍醫院附近街道被發現有個遭到遺棄的可疑背包，蒙哥馬利郡警方已關閉道路，等待消防單位處理現場。

警方稍早證實，現已向蒙哥馬利郡消防單位及拆彈小組尋求支援，針對可疑背包做進一步調查。

川普入住的軍醫院是沃爾特-里德國家軍事醫學中心（Walter Reed National Military Medical Center），位在馬里蘭州。根據白宮醫師康利3日的備忘錄，川普是在美國時間1日確診新冠肺炎，2日接受再生元製藥公司抗體藥物治療。

BREAKING: Montgomery County Police have swarmed Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. after a suspicious bag was left in the roadway.



Rockville Pike is shut down between Jones Bridge Road and Cedar Lane.



President Trump is being treated at the military hospital for COVID. pic.twitter.com/ynZHtlrZbS