伊朗發生規模5.1地震　鄰近布什爾核電廠

▲伊朗布什爾發生規模5.1地震。（圖／翻攝usgs）



文／中央社

美國地質調查所（ USGS）表示，伊朗布什爾（Bushehr）核電廠附近今天發生規模5.1地震。

路透社報導，震央在伊朗南部沿岸布什爾核電廠以東約53公里處。這起地震是中度地震，可能會造成相當嚴重的損失 。

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has hit southern Iran. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The country's only nuclear power plant is nearby but it is designed to withstand much stronger earthquakes. https://t.co/wRPcyZ4MdF