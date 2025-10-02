2機相撞！達美客機「跑道滑行」釀禍　機鼻毀損畫面曝光

▲2架客機在跑道上相撞。（圖／翻攝X）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
美國紐約拉瓜地亞機場（LaGuardia Airport）1日晚間發生驚險意外，達美航空（Delta Air Lines）區域航線2架客機在跑道上相撞，造成至少1人受傷。
ABC等外媒報導，這起事故發生在當地時間晚間9時56分左右。空中交通管制（ATC）錄音顯示，2架客機在跑道上低速滑行，第1架客機右翼卻突然撞上第2架客機機鼻。
BREAKING: Two Delta planes have collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, with a wing of one of the planes detached, reports said.— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 2, 2025
"They were taxing to the gate at LGA after landing at CLT when they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing… pic.twitter.com/eHj9HZ7gnV
機師透過無線電回報，擋風玻璃出現損毀，並有人員受傷。根據社群媒體流傳的現場畫面，一架客機機翼脫落，另一架客機機鼻受損，相關單位已經到場應對。
一名CBS新聞製作人表示，他搭乘的DL5047班機剛剛降落，正要滑行至登機門時，被另一架滑行經過的客機撞上。
拉瓜地亞機場是紐約3大主要機場之一，每日班機起降頻繁。目前尚不清楚這起事件是否影響機場營運。
