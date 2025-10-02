　
國際

2機相撞！達美客機「跑道滑行」釀禍　機鼻毀損畫面曝光

▲▼2機相撞！達美客機跑道滑行撞擊　機鼻毀損畫面曝光。（圖／翻攝X）

▲2架客機在跑道上相撞。（圖／翻攝X）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國紐約拉瓜地亞機場（LaGuardia Airport）1日晚間發生驚險意外，達美航空（Delta Air Lines）區域航線2架客機在跑道上相撞，造成至少1人受傷。

ABC等外媒報導，這起事故發生在當地時間晚間9時56分左右。空中交通管制（ATC）錄音顯示，2架客機在跑道上低速滑行，第1架客機右翼卻突然撞上第2架客機機鼻。

機師透過無線電回報，擋風玻璃出現損毀，並有人員受傷。根據社群媒體流傳的現場畫面，一架客機機翼脫落，另一架客機機鼻受損，相關單位已經到場應對。

一名CBS新聞製作人表示，他搭乘的DL5047班機剛剛降落，正要滑行至登機門時，被另一架滑行經過的客機撞上。

拉瓜地亞機場是紐約3大主要機場之一，每日班機起降頻繁。目前尚不清楚這起事件是否影響機場營運。

10/01 全台詐欺最新數據

國民黨爆洪災時間序　延遲13小時發紅色警戒：敢檢討劉世芳？

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

達美航空

