2機相撞！達美客機「跑道滑行」釀禍　機鼻毀損畫面曝光

▲2架客機在跑道上相撞。（圖／翻攝X）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國紐約拉瓜地亞機場（LaGuardia Airport）1日晚間發生驚險意外，達美航空（Delta Air Lines）區域航線2架客機在跑道上相撞，造成至少1人受傷。

ABC等外媒報導，這起事故發生在當地時間晚間9時56分左右。空中交通管制（ATC）錄音顯示，2架客機在跑道上低速滑行，第1架客機右翼卻突然撞上第2架客機機鼻。

BREAKING: Two Delta planes have collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, with a wing of one of the planes detached, reports said.



"They were taxing to the gate at LGA after landing at CLT when they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing… pic.twitter.com/eHj9HZ7gnV