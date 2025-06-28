　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

蕭美琴出訪遭中國尾隨策畫衝撞　IPAC30國議員聲明譴責中國跨越底線

▲▼IPAC譴責中方對我國副總統蕭美琴的「衝撞計畫」。（圖／翻攝「對中政策跨國議會聯盟」（IPAC）X）

▲IPAC譴責中方對我國副總統蕭美琴的「衝撞計畫」。（圖／翻攝「對中政策跨國議會聯盟」（IPAC）X）

記者杜冠霖／台北報導

經過長時間調查，捷克軍情局長巴爾托夫斯基近日證實，我國副總統蕭美琴去年甫當選出訪捷克期間，中國外交官不僅跟監騷擾施壓，甚至密謀衝撞蕭美琴座車進行恐嚇。對此，對中政策跨國議會聯盟（IPAC）昨發布聯合聲明，呼籲各國譴責中國政治暴力，並指出中國行為即使未遂，亦已跨越底線。逾30國60名國會議員與政要連署該份聲明，包含捷克參議員費雪、英國前安全事務部長圖根哈特、澳洲參議員歐尼爾等人，亦包括我國IPAC共同主席，綠委范雲、白委陳昭姿。

IPAC聲明全文指出，我們對有報導指中國計畫針對台灣副總統當選人蕭美琴發動「示威性實體攻擊」深感震驚，根據捷克軍情局長巴爾托夫斯基將軍所言，2024年3月蕭美琴訪問布拉格期間，中國駐布拉格大使館的武官部門被指企圖製造條件，發起「示威性實體攻擊」具體計畫包括駕駛使館車輛衝撞載有蕭副總統當選人的座車。

聲明強調，若該計畫得逞，將構成國家恐怖主義，即使未遂，這樣的行為本身已跨越底線，一個願意在他國策畫如此明目張膽、出於政治動機的暴力行為，絕非一個尊重國際外交規範的政權。

我們聲援蕭美琴副總統，亦聲援所有在海外有可能遭受中國國家脅迫的台灣公民，我們重申，台灣的未來應由台灣人民及其代表決定。我們呼籲各國政府譴責中華人民共和國此等無法接受的行徑。

IPAC聲明全文

GLOBAL LAWMAKERS CONDEMN ALLEGED PLANNED ATTACK ON TAIWAN’S VICE-PRESIDENT ELECT IN PRAGUE
Prague, Czech Republic

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a coalition of lawmakers from over 30 democracies, has issued a powerful statement condemning reports that Chinese diplomats in Prague allegedly planned a demonstrative kinetic attack against Taiwan’s Vice President-elect, Hsiao Bi-khim, during her March 2024 visit to the Czech Republic.

According to iRozhlas.cz and a public statement by General Petr Bartovský, Director of Czech Military Intelligence, China’s Embassy in Prague allegedly intended to stage a vehicle collision between a Chinese diplomatic car and the convoy transporting Vice President-elect Hsiao. While the plan was reportedly not executed, Czech intelligence characterized the alleged scheme as premeditated and unprecedented.

IPAC responded swiftly, warning that such an act, had it occurred, would amount to state-sponsored terror and mark a dangerous escalation in China’s global political coercion tactics.

“Even as an attempt, this shocking episode represents the crossing of a threshold. A state willing to plan such an overt act of politically motivated violence in a foreign country is not a state that respects international diplomatic norms,” the IPAC statement reads.

The group expressed unequivocal solidarity with Vice President-elect Hsiao and all Taiwanese citizens who face pressure or danger while engaging in international diplomacy or travel. The statement calls on governments around the world to condemn the People’s Republic of China’s actions and to reassert the principles of sovereignty and diplomatic safety.

SIGNATORIES
The IPAC statement is backed by over 60 legislators and senior public figures from across Europe, North America, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond. Signatories include: Senator Pavel Fischer of the Czech Republic, Tom Tugendhat MP, former Security Minister of the United Kingdom, Senator Deborah O’Neill of Australia, and Peter Kenilorea MP of the Solomon Islands.

WAKE UP CALL FOR DEMOCRACIES
IPAC’s statement urges democratic governments to reassess their engagement with the Chinese state in light of these allegations. It serves as a stark reminder that China’s global diplomatic footprint may increasingly serve as a tool for intimidation and covert aggression, not just political influence.

“This episode should alarm all democratic nations,” said IPAC co-founder Luke de Pulford. “We must be united in our defense of sovereignty, the safety of our partners, and the rule of law.”

The Czech government has yet to formally respond to the intelligence report, but political leaders across Europe and beyond are expected to raise the issue through diplomatic channels.

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

06/27 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
532 3 8562 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
快訊／國3隧道「10車連環撞」！塞爆變停車場
小5童請假！女班導「那隻豬怎麼沒來」　下場慘了
大谷開轟雙安建功！29轟寫大聯盟紀錄　道奇豪取5連勝
賴清德三親等禁令「黨內反彈大」　民進黨全代會擬暫緩提案
日本狂震近500次！菲律賓也遇強震　再掀「7/5大災難」預言
午後雷雨一周不缺席　今明最不穩定「2地有大雨」
綠能大廠遭退票　下周起打入全額交割股

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

賴清德三親等禁令「黨內反彈大」　民進黨今全代會擬暫緩提案

軍人加薪法案確定了！　許宇甄：若藍白沒過半無法完成

打造經濟日不落國！林佳龍洪申翰雙部長會議　盼共推國際人才交流

外交部感謝IPAC聲援蕭美琴　怒轟中國：行徑極為卑劣

蕭美琴訪捷克遭中國尾隨座車　凌濤：恐與「府院黨」共諜案有關

蕭美琴出訪遭中國尾隨策畫衝撞　IPAC30國議員聲明譴責中國跨越底線

嗆黃國昌「法庭直播」目的不單純　黃智賢：讓人可以施壓司法人員？

蕭美琴出訪遭中國跟監策畫衝撞　藍委笑很遜：連簡單碰撞都做不成

一早回本命區跑2市場掃街　蔣萬安坦言：王鴻薇真的非常危險

刪「踴躍」投票挨轟忠選會　中選會舉2例批無腦造謠：法盲程度甚深

【澎湖阿家生蠔要收了】老闆自知個性X掰！稱「非為賺錢才開店」

鬼鬼當媽「出門照背小廢包」　「只帶3法寶」：算簡配媽媽

【重機女隊長遭撞！】家屬曝「赤兔馬」行車紀錄器！　還原事發關鍵4秒

金大明「真的很喜歡台灣」　鄭敬淏心動：我也想去

【羞辱尹到怡遭炎上】澎湖阿家生蠔被停業？老闆淚：我是為非作歹嗎

【車主好暖】小男孩遇到藍寶堅尼興奮合照！竟真的坐上去了❤️

【3病毒夾擊】台中男童高燒39度！同時感染A流、B流、新冠

【車裡有蛇？】他居然徒手抓出來！網友全跪了????????‍

【水龍捲奇景】民眾在小琉球目擊水龍捲直衝天際

【虛驚一場】鹿港驚見「雙腳」倒插海中晃動！　消防火速救援結局超展開

賴清德三親等禁令「黨內反彈大」　民進黨今全代會擬暫緩提案

軍人加薪法案確定了！　許宇甄：若藍白沒過半無法完成

打造經濟日不落國！林佳龍洪申翰雙部長會議　盼共推國際人才交流

外交部感謝IPAC聲援蕭美琴　怒轟中國：行徑極為卑劣

蕭美琴訪捷克遭中國尾隨座車　凌濤：恐與「府院黨」共諜案有關

蕭美琴出訪遭中國尾隨策畫衝撞　IPAC30國議員聲明譴責中國跨越底線

嗆黃國昌「法庭直播」目的不單純　黃智賢：讓人可以施壓司法人員？

蕭美琴出訪遭中國跟監策畫衝撞　藍委笑很遜：連簡單碰撞都做不成

一早回本命區跑2市場掃街　蔣萬安坦言：王鴻薇真的非常危險

刪「踴躍」投票挨轟忠選會　中選會舉2例批無腦造謠：法盲程度甚深

快訊／國3南下中寮隧道10車連環撞！　回堵8km塞爆變停車場

同事製造噪音他超不爽！扯頭髮還戳眼　害視力剩0.2...莽男慘了

巴黎男裝周／Dior托特包全變了、珉奎助陣！Jonathan Anderson首秀細節超多

命理大師驚現八點檔！一聽「愛徒請求」秒答應…她感動：友情出演

道奇貝茲、弗里曼打擊同時低潮　羅伯斯點出問題

桃園台茂300秒煙火7/5登場　歇熱市集今起開逛、4火舞時間快筆記

70歲嬤車禍索賠3000萬「掉頭髮討200萬」！明細驚呆網：撞到ATM

三寶剋星！台中市北區增4路口科技執法　半年狂開3.5萬張罰單

不是中國！全球富豪掀移民潮　歐洲「這國家」有錢人出逃數最多

小5童請病假！她辱「那隻豬怎麼沒來」　10同學義氣作證控惡師

【17.3億一注獨得】威力彩頭獎獎落台中！彩券行接通知：嚇傻了

政治熱門新聞

黃暐瀚分析最新罷免民調！　「若明天投票大罷免將會大失敗」

確定不覆議了！　總統今公告軍人加薪調整案明年實施

女遊客拍五月天隧道！鶄男「逼刪照又公審」翻車

謝震武挺賴清德雜質說！批藍白概念置換

獨／「踴躍投票」也不行？　新北罷免說明要點遭中選會禁字

國中生互罵雜質　縣議員收家長求助

網留言「有難處按愛心」！陳水扁真按了　

轟「台灣最可怕風景是青鳥」　她挺五月天粉絲批：滿街綠衛兵

蔡英文身體不適　明不出席民進黨全代會

快訊／法庭直播三讀！　涉公益、社會重大矚目案「1條件下」須直播

蕭美琴出訪遭中國跟監策畫衝撞　藍委笑很遜：連簡單碰撞都做不成

北市二殯要再蓋12火化爐！議員質疑量能已夠　殯葬處：會彈性調整

蕭美琴訪捷克險遭中共撞　議員籲團結罷免防親共勢力滲透

賴清德三親等禁令「黨內反彈大」　民進黨今全代會擬暫緩提案

更多熱門

相關新聞

IPAC聲援蕭美琴　外交部轟中國：行徑極為卑劣

IPAC聲援蕭美琴　外交部轟中國：行徑極為卑劣

捷克軍事情報局證實，副總統蕭美琴訪歐行程遭中國監視，甚至還有車輛衝撞計畫。「對中政策跨國議會聯盟」（IPAC）今（27日）發布聲明，直稱中國策動暴力構成國家恐怖主義，已跨越底線，在他國境內策劃明目張膽、出於政治動機的暴力行為，是毫不尊重國際外交規範的政權。對此，外交部表示誠摯感謝，並強烈譴中國行為，嚴正要求其道歉。

午後雷雨一周不缺席　今明最不穩定「2地有大雨」

午後雷雨一周不缺席　今明最不穩定「2地有大雨」

蕭美琴訪捷克遭中國尾隨座車　凌濤：恐與「府院黨」共諜案有關

蕭美琴訪捷克遭中國尾隨座車　凌濤：恐與「府院黨」共諜案有關

陳柏惟說到做到「真的剃光頭」正面照曝

陳柏惟說到做到「真的剃光頭」正面照曝

蕭美琴出訪遭中國跟監策畫衝撞　藍委笑很遜：連簡單碰撞都做不成

蕭美琴出訪遭中國跟監策畫衝撞　藍委笑很遜：連簡單碰撞都做不成

關鍵字：

台灣中國外交蕭美琴捷克台海局勢民進黨民眾黨范雲陳昭姿

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

黃暐瀚分析最新罷免民調！　「若明天投票大罷免將會大失敗」

正妹初體驗按摩　被師傅侵犯！胸罩發現DNA

阿家生蠔老闆怒了！不辦營業登記

年邁夫妻扛米供佛　遭嗆：一袋米也想許願

劉玳妍不認外遇網紅！　老公怒PO不倫親吻照

快訊／廟東夜市凌晨大火　整棟陷火海

運動員「露巨鵰」爆紅！　SWAG開價1600萬挖角

「阿家生蠔」老闆娘道歉還原現況！　1原因讓老闆情緒失控

50白衣人深夜詭異「列隊行走」！邪門畫面嚇壞

日女一口吃麵影片爆紅　破4千萬次瀏覽

YTR儒哥驚喜宣布當爸！　「甜摟女友曬孕肚照」

日本7／5大災難？命理師曝留意這3天

黃子佼「私人空間」低價賠售！　室內激似直播、自殘地

確定不覆議了！　總統今公告軍人加薪調整案明年實施

陳美鳳出國脫了！　「濕身解放比基尼」

更多

最夯影音

更多

【澎湖阿家生蠔要收了】老闆自知個性X掰！稱「非為賺錢才開店」

鬼鬼當媽「出門照背小廢包」　「只帶3法寶」：算簡配媽媽

【重機女隊長遭撞！】家屬曝「赤兔馬」行車紀錄器！　還原事發關鍵4秒

金大明「真的很喜歡台灣」　鄭敬淏心動：我也想去

【羞辱尹到怡遭炎上】澎湖阿家生蠔被停業？老闆淚：我是為非作歹嗎

熱門快報

免費抽超人力霸王舞台劇

免費抽超人力霸王舞台劇

暗黑魔城開戰在即！光之英雄集結！加入會員抽免費門票，放電孩子暑假不煩惱。

周周開獎！七好禮連環送

周周開獎！七好禮連環送

ETtoday新聞雲APP【全民搶寶】陪你放暑假！6/23-8/17七好禮陸續上架，趕快來參加！

熱到食慾差？試試這兩招！

熱到食慾差？試試這兩招！

「文里補習班」開課啦！這次教兩道開胃料理，家中小孩也能一起製作，共創回憶！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面