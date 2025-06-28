蕭美琴出訪遭中國尾隨策畫衝撞　IPAC30國議員聲明譴責中國跨越底線

▲IPAC譴責中方對我國副總統蕭美琴的「衝撞計畫」。（圖／翻攝「對中政策跨國議會聯盟」（IPAC）X）



記者杜冠霖／台北報導

經過長時間調查，捷克軍情局長巴爾托夫斯基近日證實，我國副總統蕭美琴去年甫當選出訪捷克期間，中國外交官不僅跟監騷擾施壓，甚至密謀衝撞蕭美琴座車進行恐嚇。對此，對中政策跨國議會聯盟（IPAC）昨發布聯合聲明，呼籲各國譴責中國政治暴力，並指出中國行為即使未遂，亦已跨越底線。逾30國60名國會議員與政要連署該份聲明，包含捷克參議員費雪、英國前安全事務部長圖根哈特、澳洲參議員歐尼爾等人，亦包括我國IPAC共同主席，綠委范雲、白委陳昭姿。

IPAC聲明全文指出，我們對有報導指中國計畫針對台灣副總統當選人蕭美琴發動「示威性實體攻擊」深感震驚，根據捷克軍情局長巴爾托夫斯基將軍所言，2024年3月蕭美琴訪問布拉格期間，中國駐布拉格大使館的武官部門被指企圖製造條件，發起「示威性實體攻擊」具體計畫包括駕駛使館車輛衝撞載有蕭副總統當選人的座車。

聲明強調，若該計畫得逞，將構成國家恐怖主義，即使未遂，這樣的行為本身已跨越底線，一個願意在他國策畫如此明目張膽、出於政治動機的暴力行為，絕非一個尊重國際外交規範的政權。

我們聲援蕭美琴副總統，亦聲援所有在海外有可能遭受中國國家脅迫的台灣公民，我們重申，台灣的未來應由台灣人民及其代表決定。我們呼籲各國政府譴責中華人民共和國此等無法接受的行徑。

IPAC聲明全文



GLOBAL LAWMAKERS CONDEMN ALLEGED PLANNED ATTACK ON TAIWAN’S VICE-PRESIDENT ELECT IN PRAGUE

Prague, Czech Republic

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a coalition of lawmakers from over 30 democracies, has issued a powerful statement condemning reports that Chinese diplomats in Prague allegedly planned a demonstrative kinetic attack against Taiwan’s Vice President-elect, Hsiao Bi-khim, during her March 2024 visit to the Czech Republic.

According to iRozhlas.cz and a public statement by General Petr Bartovský, Director of Czech Military Intelligence, China’s Embassy in Prague allegedly intended to stage a vehicle collision between a Chinese diplomatic car and the convoy transporting Vice President-elect Hsiao. While the plan was reportedly not executed, Czech intelligence characterized the alleged scheme as premeditated and unprecedented.

IPAC responded swiftly, warning that such an act, had it occurred, would amount to state-sponsored terror and mark a dangerous escalation in China’s global political coercion tactics.

“Even as an attempt, this shocking episode represents the crossing of a threshold. A state willing to plan such an overt act of politically motivated violence in a foreign country is not a state that respects international diplomatic norms,” the IPAC statement reads.

The group expressed unequivocal solidarity with Vice President-elect Hsiao and all Taiwanese citizens who face pressure or danger while engaging in international diplomacy or travel. The statement calls on governments around the world to condemn the People’s Republic of China’s actions and to reassert the principles of sovereignty and diplomatic safety.

SIGNATORIES

The IPAC statement is backed by over 60 legislators and senior public figures from across Europe, North America, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond. Signatories include: Senator Pavel Fischer of the Czech Republic, Tom Tugendhat MP, former Security Minister of the United Kingdom, Senator Deborah O’Neill of Australia, and Peter Kenilorea MP of the Solomon Islands.

WAKE UP CALL FOR DEMOCRACIES

IPAC’s statement urges democratic governments to reassess their engagement with the Chinese state in light of these allegations. It serves as a stark reminder that China’s global diplomatic footprint may increasingly serve as a tool for intimidation and covert aggression, not just political influence.

“This episode should alarm all democratic nations,” said IPAC co-founder Luke de Pulford. “We must be united in our defense of sovereignty, the safety of our partners, and the rule of law.”

The Czech government has yet to formally respond to the intelligence report, but political leaders across Europe and beyond are expected to raise the issue through diplomatic channels.