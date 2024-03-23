　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／俄羅斯音樂廳3槍手闖入掃射　至少12死35傷

▲▼快訊／俄羅斯音樂廳3槍手闖入掃射　至少12死35傷。（圖／路透）

▲俄羅斯莫斯科市的Crocus City Hall音樂廳發生恐怖攻擊，目前至少12死35傷。（圖／路透）

記者鄒鎮宇／綜合報導

俄羅斯莫斯科市的Crocus City Hall音樂廳於台灣時間23日凌晨1時許發生槍擊，造成至少12人死亡、35人受傷。另外，音樂廳疑似被3名槍手縱火，導致有100多人被困在大樓內。

綜合俄媒報導，有至少3名身穿迷彩服的人闖入Crocus City Hall音樂廳，開始對著群眾掃射，導致至少12人死亡、35人受傷。另外，也有目擊者表示看到5名迷彩服槍手。

俄新社記者表示，槍手疑似使用手榴彈或燃燒裝置，導致會場起火，目前仍有100多人被困在大樓內，推測部分群眾跑到地下室，或是被困在建築物的4樓。

俄國官媒《塔斯社》報導，大火已經吞噬了音樂會場館建築的三分之一，建築的屋頂幾乎完全被火焰吞噬。

母磕頭流血為女兒祈福　粉紅超跑停轎觸碰安慰

汪小菲氣炸奔派出所報案　「實名舉報」大.小S濫用藥物

安心亞牽手柯震東曝兩人關係　認戀愛腦「桃花很多卻不自知」

白沙屯媽祖停轎乾德宮　女聲顯神蹟：隨我來喔

不可思議！停轎乾德宮　白沙屯媽祖「顯神蹟」...說話了

