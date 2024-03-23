快訊／俄羅斯音樂廳3槍手闖入掃射　至少12死35傷

▲俄羅斯莫斯科市的Crocus City Hall音樂廳發生恐怖攻擊，目前至少12死35傷。（圖／路透）



記者鄒鎮宇／綜合報導

俄羅斯莫斯科市的Crocus City Hall音樂廳於台灣時間23日凌晨1時許發生槍擊，造成至少12人死亡、35人受傷。另外，音樂廳疑似被3名槍手縱火，導致有100多人被困在大樓內。

綜合俄媒報導，有至少3名身穿迷彩服的人闖入Crocus City Hall音樂廳，開始對著群眾掃射，導致至少12人死亡、35人受傷。另外，也有目擊者表示看到5名迷彩服槍手。

俄新社記者表示，槍手疑似使用手榴彈或燃燒裝置，導致會場起火，目前仍有100多人被困在大樓內，推測部分群眾跑到地下室，或是被困在建築物的4樓。

俄國官媒《塔斯社》報導，大火已經吞噬了音樂會場館建築的三分之一，建築的屋頂幾乎完全被火焰吞噬。

The first seconds of the attack on Crocus City Hall - two masked men with automatic weapons shoot the crowd, everyone is dead. Kremlin media reports an explosion. pic.twitter.com/7zXs2xAS0t

The Crocus City Hall building in Moscow is engulfed in fire: more than a hundred people are trapped in the fire.



40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of the shooting, writes Telegram channel 112, close to the security forces.



Rescuers cannot begin to… pic.twitter.com/DTSPSbhb8U