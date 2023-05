診所遭俄軍飛彈空襲「2死30傷」　澤倫斯基怒控：反人類罪！

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

烏克蘭中部城市第聶伯羅(Dnipro)2家診所26日遭飛彈空襲,造成2人死亡及30人受傷。總統澤倫斯基指控,俄軍的攻擊已經犯下反人類罪,「只有邪惡的國家才會攻擊診所」。

Another missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the… pic.twitter.com/D0bYBPByjn