敵我不分？俄軍「轟爆自家人」影片曝光　坦克近距離被炸爛

According to our count of ground pics RuAF lost 7x BMP-2, 6x assorted T-72 + a BMD-2 + 1 N/K vehicle here at Dmytrivka west of Kyiv. Also 8 KiA. They were going north approx 31.03.22, probably while retreating.

No need to send this to @oryxspioenkop and team - they are recorded. https://t.co/fDpgwco3mp