女高生「打同學像打地鼠」狂揍30多下　超扯片曝！旁人冷血笑呵呵

Student beaten unconscious at Las Vegas High School while people sat around and did nothing.... well... they filmed it.... Get your kids out of public school. Homeschool. Our public school system experiment has failed. The ship is sinking- get off while you still have a life raft. My neighbor is a male math teacher in the high school. And he told us that we made the best decision for our children to homeschool. The amount of violence in schools (where he works is insane). And teacher has no right to do anything about it. Typical behavior from the dumbest generation. “The Clark County School District has confirmed that they are aware of the video that we posted earlier today of a girl being brutally beaten unconscious while students and teachers watched and even laughed in the background. Sadly, as usual CCSD seems more concerned with the video getting out and parents seeing what actually happens inside these schools than stopping the daily violence, riots, stabbings and assaults inside Las Vegas Schools.”