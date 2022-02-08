　
女高生「打同學像打地鼠」狂揍30多下　超扯片曝！旁人冷血笑呵呵

Student beaten unconscious at Las Vegas High School while people sat around and did nothing.... well... they filmed it.... Get your kids out of public school. Homeschool. Our public school system experiment has failed. The ship is sinking- get off while you still have a life raft. My neighbor is a male math teacher in the high school. And he told us that we made the best decision for our children to homeschool. The amount of violence in schools (where he works is insane). And teacher has no right to do anything about it. Typical behavior from the dumbest generation. “The Clark County School District has confirmed that they are aware of the video that we posted earlier today of a girl being brutally beaten unconscious while students and teachers watched and even laughed in the background. Sadly, as usual CCSD seems more concerned with the video getting out and parents seeing what actually happens inside these schools than stopping the daily violence, riots, stabbings and assaults inside Las Vegas Schools.”

Olga Tsymbalysta 發佈於 2022年2月7日 星期一

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國內華達州發生一起誇張事件，拉斯維加斯高中（Las Vegas High School）一名女學生公然霸凌女同學，狂揍對方頭部超過30下，教室裡其他人卻袖手旁觀，甚至發出呵呵笑聲，約20秒的側錄影片在社群媒體上瘋傳。

影片中，受害者雙手抱頭，試圖保護自己，忍受持續落下的拳頭，一名疑似老師的人介入阻止，「停下來！停下來！停下來！放開她！」最後，霸凌者悻悻然離去，被毆學生趴在桌上，傷勢不明。一些網友指出，女學生被打到失去意識，但此說法未獲證實。

▲▼美國拉斯維加斯高中爆發霸凌事件。（圖／翻攝臉書Olga Tsymbalysta）

▲拉斯維加斯高中爆發霸凌事件。（圖／翻攝臉書Olga Tsymbalysta）

克拉克郡（Clark County）警方證實，本案發生在2日，動手女學生被指控毆打相關罪名，已經遭到拘留。校方表示，他們非常嚴肅看待此案，「克拉克郡學區不會容忍暴力行為、攻擊及霸凌。選擇涉入上述活動的人，將受到法律範圍內最大程度的制裁。」

校方強調，他們將調查每一起被通報的霸凌案，並且在必要時刻採取適當行動，但由於隱私問題，無法公布學生的紀律懲處情況。

