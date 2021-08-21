外交部推特喊話：中國想仿效塔利班　感謝美國維護台灣人民利益

▲外交部長吳釗燮表示，中國想要仿效塔利班。（圖／路透社）



記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國撤軍阿富汗不僅在台灣內部引發政治效應，甚至連美國總統拜登，都不得不親上火線，重申力挺台灣的立場。對此外交部長吳釗燮透過外交部推特發文表示，感謝美國國務院維護台灣人民利益，以及中國想要效法塔利班的野心。

外交部推文表示，感謝美國維護台灣人民願望以及「最大利益」，它們包括民主與免於接受共產主義、威權主義和危害人類罪的自由。

Thanks for upholding the wishes & best interests of the people of #Taiwan. They include democracy & freedom from communism, authoritarianism & crimes against humanity. #China dreams of emulating the #Taliban, but let me be blunt: We've got the will & means to defend ourselves. JW https://t.co/p71Mru2RLl