　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

外交部推特喊話：中國想仿效塔利班　感謝美國維護台灣人民利益

▲外交部長吳釗燮。（圖／路透社）

▲外交部長吳釗燮表示，中國想要仿效塔利班。（圖／路透社）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國撤軍阿富汗不僅在台灣內部引發政治效應，甚至連美國總統拜登，都不得不親上火線，重申力挺台灣的立場。對此外交部長吳釗燮透過外交部推特發文表示，感謝美國國務院維護台灣人民利益，以及中國想要效法塔利班的野心。

外交部推文表示，感謝美國維護台灣人民願望以及「最大利益」，它們包括民主與免於接受共產主義、威權主義和危害人類罪的自由。

►大同電鍋變粉紅色還打折！

ET快訊
驚見男友嘿咻「男麻吉」　她崩潰痛哭：女兒都生了
台樂團女主唱過世　集氣半個月還是走了…完成器官捐贈
護國罩？奧麥斯「6800公里長征」遇台加速彎　大雨來襲下周再
金曲／首張專輯就拿獎！尋人啟事抱回最佳演唱組合獎
樂團主唱大港開唱後過世　金曲現身影...粉絲淚崩
金曲／擊敗告五人！最佳樂團獎得主出爐
金曲最佳新人壞特後台嗨翻　無預警宣布喜訊！
金曲不斷更新／曹雅雯再一獎入袋　《自本》奪走最佳台語專輯獎
金曲／入圍大贏家！曹雅雯成功封台語歌后
金曲／恭喜許富凱！最佳台語男歌手獎終於到手

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

外交部推特喊話：中國想仿效塔利班　感謝美國維護台灣人民利益

核融合技術新突破！　美科學家：無限潔淨能源有望

塔利班進喀布爾先打給他！「被召回去上班」　快速拿下政權原因曝

阿富汗總統「逃亡細節」曝光！只穿身上衣服　倉皇出逃

美、俄針對「北韓核武」協商！今陸續抵達首爾　預計與南韓對話

每週5人病逝家中！東京9成確診者只能居家療養　醫：根本來不及救

比印度神童還準！她30年前預言夢「15中13」　剩下1災難恐近日應驗

老婆睡旁邊！男同床2女爽摸臀「她裙子秒鬆開」　被抓包辯：認錯人

塔利班二把手現身喀布爾！將與聖戰士領袖會面　商討建新政府

阿富汗難民「共用廁所、沒冷氣」擠爆卡達基地　撤離一度中斷6小時

許藍方神隱10天直播哭了！　哽咽道歉：對不起，讓你們擔心了...

阿富汗母親把「嬰兒拋過鐵絲網」　求援英官兵...撕心喊：救救孩子

浪橘貓、虎斑蹭頭依偎放閃12年　愛媽喊名奶音回「喵～」萌翻網❤

綠鬣蜥散完步「自己認路返家」　門前翻牆探頭網讚：原來這麼乖

梁詠琪好久不見！看到珍珠奶茶：我也好想喝...　徐若瑄.于子育合唱《短髮》「是我們的記憶」

圍欄太高輪椅男跟狗玩耍看不見　暖心飼主做活動窗讓他盡情瘋玩

外送妹半夜送15份火鍋被棄單　她轉念將餐點送員警請吃消夜

王嘉爾即興演唱「I Love you 3000」　抒情小菸嗓網讚：轉音好絕

休旅車開「隱藏版路線」下交流道　直接跨分隔島！後方駕駛急煞停

難產近48小時！鴨媽媽體力不支 他雙手一擠...小鴨蛋「撲通落下」

外交部推特喊話：中國想仿效塔利班　感謝美國維護台灣人民利益

核融合技術新突破！　美科學家：無限潔淨能源有望

塔利班進喀布爾先打給他！「被召回去上班」　快速拿下政權原因曝

阿富汗總統「逃亡細節」曝光！只穿身上衣服　倉皇出逃

美、俄針對「北韓核武」協商！今陸續抵達首爾　預計與南韓對話

每週5人病逝家中！東京9成確診者只能居家療養　醫：根本來不及救

比印度神童還準！她30年前預言夢「15中13」　剩下1災難恐近日應驗

老婆睡旁邊！男同床2女爽摸臀「她裙子秒鬆開」　被抓包辯：認錯人

塔利班二把手現身喀布爾！將與聖戰士領袖會面　商討建新政府

阿富汗難民「共用廁所、沒冷氣」擠爆卡達基地　撤離一度中斷6小時

金曲／王宗欣《家常音樂》獲最佳MV　蕭青陽奪最佳裝幀「因疫情缺席」

國際流浪動物日「安樂死154貓」　動保團體聲明慟：極大的諷刺

單親女帶兒子「飯店雙亡」！偷腥前夫怒告岳父母…獲賠630萬元

不斷更新／蛋堡《家常音樂》奪最佳音樂錄影帶獎！

莊凌芸被搶房間、跳樓前收訊息「妳爸破壞別人家庭」21歲輕生！

外交部推特喊話：中國想仿效塔利班　感謝美國維護台灣人民利益

金曲獎／乱彈阿翔「頒獎語無倫次」失控！　旁邊四分衛一臉問號傻眼

節食減肥恐讓腸道壞菌暴增！營養師：熱量攝取不要低於「這數字」

金曲獎／「尋人啟事」奪最佳演唱組合！　阿卡貝拉夢幻合唱得獎了

金曲・紅毯／瘦子合身西裝＋油頭帥爆全場　ØZI 750萬多層次飾品超搶眼

國際熱門新聞

她15個預言夢已中13！剩下1災難恐近日應驗

大兵變奶爸　懷擁阿富汗嬰兒安撫

48歲啃老巨嬰「爆哭拒工作」逼瘋母　真相卻讓網怒了

賓拉登曾警告　拜登會讓美國陷危機

塔利班清算！警察局長亂槍處決畫面曝

OnlyFans宣布禁止色情！老司機集體崩潰

北韓內務首領下場慘！漏接金正恩電話慘死

美懸賞1.4億！塔利班頭號通緝犯現身

監獄SOD！男囚熱吻女警　激情偷拍外流

格陵蘭冰蓋頂部　第一次出現降雨

美國C-17塞滿阿富汗人撤離！　正確人數曝光

影／女記者問「是否接受女性執政」　塔利班竟當場笑噴

父母「穿過鐵絲網」拋嬰兒　美軍曝最新下落

印度批准全球首款DNA疫苗！可有效對抗Delta

更多熱門

相關新聞

塔利班繳獲美軍「百萬發彈藥」　狂歡慶祝新裝備入手

塔利班繳獲美軍「百萬發彈藥」　狂歡慶祝新裝備入手

美軍倉促撤離阿富汗，遺留在各地的裝備包括步槍和上百萬發的彈藥，全都被塔利班陸續繳獲，而且現在正為了入手新裝備而狂歡慶祝，事實上，塔利班繳獲的裝備可能不只輕型武裝，甚至還包括防雷悍馬車與黑鷹直升機等重型武裝。

塔利班進喀布爾先打給他！快速拿下政權原因曝

塔利班進喀布爾先打給他！快速拿下政權原因曝

阿富汗總統「逃亡細節」曝光！

阿富汗總統「逃亡細節」曝光！

塔利班二當家抵喀布爾　商討建新政府

塔利班二當家抵喀布爾　商討建新政府

難民「共用廁所、沒冷氣」擠爆卡達基地

難民「共用廁所、沒冷氣」擠爆卡達基地

關鍵字：

阿富汗塔利班吳釗燮北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

神乳妹看職棒「導播鎖定6秒」歪樓　本人被神到了

iPhone 13懶人包貴上天！指紋解鎖回歸

內行人才知！她曝全聯10大隱藏美食

獨自棲息10年！水族館「雌鯊竟產下小鯊魚」

勞動部擴大發放1萬元紓困金　下周一開始申請

阿公倒車壓扁鐵碗　受害汪超無奈

肌肉巨犬車上狂吠　老大坐前面　

妹子聽「鋼鐵大公司」全撲上！內行曝：月領80K不加班

獨／新手媽副乳腫脹！醫一擠竟噴汁！驚喊：還有頭

韓射箭大叔「摘掉眼鏡」變帥了！無奈揭真實年齡

剃光頭凌辱！台大女遭肢解17塊埋花圃

走私千萬喵星人　俄羅斯藍貓+布偶貓250隻超可愛

24H「建宏牛肉麵」驚爆回歸　地點曝光了

全國二級警戒延長至9/6　雙北評估降為「中風險區」

人道處理154隻走私貓！防檢局：已全數安樂死

更多

最夯影音

更多
許藍方神隱10天直播哭了！　哽咽道歉：對不起，讓你們擔心了...

許藍方神隱10天直播哭了！　哽咽道歉：對不起，讓你們擔心了...
阿富汗母親把「嬰兒拋過鐵絲網」　求援英官兵...撕心喊：救救孩子

阿富汗母親把「嬰兒拋過鐵絲網」　求援英官兵...撕心喊：救救孩子

浪橘貓、虎斑蹭頭依偎放閃12年　愛媽喊名奶音回「喵～」萌翻網❤

浪橘貓、虎斑蹭頭依偎放閃12年　愛媽喊名奶音回「喵～」萌翻網❤

綠鬣蜥散完步「自己認路返家」　門前翻牆探頭網讚：原來這麼乖

綠鬣蜥散完步「自己認路返家」　門前翻牆探頭網讚：原來這麼乖

梁詠琪好久不見！看到珍珠奶茶：我也好想喝...　徐若瑄.于子育合唱《短髮》「是我們的記憶」

梁詠琪好久不見！看到珍珠奶茶：我也好想喝...　徐若瑄.于子育合唱《短髮》「是我們的記憶」

熱門快報

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王2》，王者爭霸精采上菜，請勿錯過！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

搶救荷包大作戰 送折價券

搶救荷包大作戰 送折價券

即日起至8月底至寵物雲毛毛商城消費，滿額送200元現金折價券！荷包從此不哭泣

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面