獵鷹9號成功升空！NASA認：不明物近距離飛過　太空人嚇醒緊急防護

▲火箭「獵鷹9號」升空。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者葉睿涵／綜合報導
美國太空公司SpaceX在美東時間23日晚間，成功將火箭「獵鷹9號」（Falcon 9）送上太空，並在美東時間24日凌晨5點08分，讓太空艙「奮進號」（Crew Dragon Endeavour）與國際太空站（ISS）完成對接。目前4名太空人已進入ISS，但美國太空總署（NASA）證實，飛往ISS的過程並沒有那麼順利，因為過程中有不明物體接近「奮進號」。
Docking Confirmed! Crew Dragon Endeavour has docked with the ISS for the second time, parked next to Crew Dragon Resilence. Four new humans safely delivered to the orbital outpost. pic.twitter.com/ChikwCJApg— Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) April 24, 2021
綜合天文網站Nasa Space Flight和SPACE報導，SpaceX公司在23日首次使用回收火箭「獵鷹9號」和太空艙「奮進號」來執行載人任務。「獵鷹9號」成功搭載「奮進號」升空，並於24日與ISS完成對接。去年11月進入ISS的4名太空人，霍普金斯（Michael Hopkins）、葛洛佛（Victor Glover）、華克（Shannon Walker），以及日籍太空人野口聰一，將在本月28日返回地球。
Welcome to the International Space Station, Crew-2! NASA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA...Posted by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Saturday, April 24, 2021
在24日進入ISS的4名太空人，NASA的金布羅（Shane Kimbrough）、麥克阿瑟（Megan McArthur）、歐洲太空總署（ESA）的佩斯凱（Thomas Pesquet）及日本宇宙航空研究開發機構（JAXA）的星出彰彥，將接替他們，在ISS展開為期6個月的太空任務。
.@AstroVicGlover, @Astro_Soichi and Shannon Walker look excited to welcome the Crew-2 astronauts on board the ISS early tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/yfAuHEPH4r— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) April 23, 2021
NASA發言人漢博薾頓（Kathryn Hambleton）證實，「奮進號」在脫離了「獵鷹9號」後，飛往ISS的路途其實並不那麼順利，期間有不明物體接近「奮進號」，導致當時正在熟睡的太空人立刻被叫醒，穿好防護服、將自己固定在座位上，以避免碰撞造成人員傷亡的慘劇。所幸，不明物體最終在距離「奮進號」約45公里處，與太空艙擦身而過，沒有構成威脅。
