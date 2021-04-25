獵鷹9號成功升空！NASA認：不明物近距離飛過　太空人嚇醒緊急防護

▲火箭「獵鷹9號」升空。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國太空公司SpaceX在美東時間23日晚間，成功將火箭「獵鷹9號」（Falcon 9）送上太空，並在美東時間24日凌晨5點08分，讓太空艙「奮進號」（Crew Dragon Endeavour）與國際太空站（ISS）完成對接。目前4名太空人已進入ISS，但美國太空總署（NASA）證實，飛往ISS的過程並沒有那麼順利，因為過程中有不明物體接近「奮進號」。

Docking Confirmed! Crew Dragon Endeavour has docked with the ISS for the second time, parked next to Crew Dragon Resilence. Four new humans safely delivered to the orbital outpost. pic.twitter.com/ChikwCJApg