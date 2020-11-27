6比特犬圍攻撕咬！　5歲小弟「頭皮掀一半」左耳也被扯下來

▲牙買加5歲男童米克勒（Mickele Allen）遭比特犬攻擊重傷，前往美國治療。（圖／翻攝Twitter@zioncareint）

記者吳美依／編譯

牙買加發生一起可怕案件。5歲男童米克勒（Mickele Allen）於22日出門上街，到糖果店買甜食，回家途中遇上6隻比特犬，未料立刻遭到圍攻、撕咬。他的頭皮與左耳都被扯下，痛苦倒臥在血泊中。

根據《太陽報》，米克勒被發現時已經大量失血，遍體鱗傷，被咬下的肉塊散落在旁。他的哥哥目睹慘狀，嚇得趕緊呼救，而當時其中一隻比特犬甚至尚未停止攻擊。

Boy's scalp and ear ripped off by six pitbulls as he walked home from sweet shop https://t.co/DebvR5B5gn pic.twitter.com/4FMiTeZoKG

消息傳開後，熱心民眾發起募款活動，成功籌措18.5萬英鎊（大約新台幣700萬元）。小男孩的母親莎琳（Shereen Antoinette Grindley）因此能夠支付機票、護照、醫藥費與醫療簽證等費用，帶著兒子前往美國紐約市，接受臉部重建手術。

蒙特弗醫療中心（Montefiore Medical Center）的加芬醫師（Dr. Evan Garfein）在網路上發現募款活動後，主動提供幫助。他提到，小男孩「50%至60%的頭皮被扯掉，額頭大部分面積、左耳、部分左臉頰、雙臂與雙腿都受到重傷」。

米克勒經歷9小時的皮膚移植手術後，精神狀態非常好。母親莎琳感動地說，「他恢復得很快，能夠吃飯和說話。他真是太棒了。我非常開心。」，並向所有捐款者與加芬醫師道謝。

This is Mickele Allen, boy who was attacked by a pack of dogs on November 15, 2020. He's seen here as he travel to the United States of American for surgery. Zion Care International offered their charity’s intervention in helping the young child to receive medical care. pic.twitter.com/yUfXaNQt5B