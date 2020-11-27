　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

6比特犬圍攻撕咬！　5歲小弟「頭皮掀一半」左耳也被扯下來

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲牙買加5歲男童米克勒（Mickele Allen）遭比特犬攻擊重傷，前往美國治療。（圖／翻攝Twitter@@zioncareint）

▲牙買加5歲男童米克勒（Mickele Allen）遭比特犬攻擊重傷，前往美國治療。（圖／翻攝Twitter@zioncareint）

記者吳美依／編譯

牙買加發生一起可怕案件。5歲男童米克勒（Mickele Allen）於22日出門上街，到糖果店買甜食，回家途中遇上6隻比特犬，未料立刻遭到圍攻、撕咬。他的頭皮與左耳都被扯下，痛苦倒臥在血泊中。

根據《太陽報》，米克勒被發現時已經大量失血，遍體鱗傷，被咬下的肉塊散落在旁。他的哥哥目睹慘狀，嚇得趕緊呼救，而當時其中一隻比特犬甚至尚未停止攻擊。

消息傳開後，熱心民眾發起募款活動，成功籌措18.5萬英鎊（大約新台幣700萬元）。小男孩的母親莎琳（Shereen Antoinette Grindley）因此能夠支付機票、護照、醫藥費與醫療簽證等費用，帶著兒子前往美國紐約市，接受臉部重建手術。

蒙特弗醫療中心（Montefiore Medical Center）的加芬醫師（Dr. Evan Garfein）在網路上發現募款活動後，主動提供幫助。他提到，小男孩「50%至60%的頭皮被扯掉，額頭大部分面積、左耳、部分左臉頰、雙臂與雙腿都受到重傷」。

米克勒經歷9小時的皮膚移植手術後，精神狀態非常好。母親莎琳感動地說，「他恢復得很快，能夠吃飯和說話。他真是太棒了。我非常開心。」，並向所有捐款者與加芬醫師道謝。

聽Podcast掌握美選及國際局勢

ET快訊
性侵未成年被判146下鞭刑！19歲男癱軟受刑台…醫檢查完繼續
快訊／陳柏惟動手打鄭天財！藍綠爆衝突　內臟豬皮撒議場
男星爽啪小三「傳LINE群」實況！　正宮浴室抓到噁爆痕跡
點擊下載MangoTV 即刻追劇追綜藝！
點這裡，留個言吧! FB
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

驚險逃出火燒車！　24歲嫩妹下秒墜橋「9米高空摔落」慘死

衛星影像曝光！中國沿著「印度不丹邊境」興建村莊＋9公里道路

俄國疫苗搶先全球…普丁至今卻「尚未接種」！　克里姆林宮證實

全球首創！蘇格蘭通過法案「免費提供生理用品」　對抗月經貧窮

喬治王子「繼承者」身分保密到家！威廉親吐童年辛酸：只想保護他

上任引發台灣焦慮！　《紐時》：拜登面臨「挺台抗中」跨黨派壓力

川普「卸任後動向」曝光！　美特勤局準備派員駐守佛州

拜登任命首位「女性、拉丁裔」內閣　衛報：向全球傳遞明確訊息

英國考慮「撤回派任香港法官」　外交大臣證實：已經展開討論

灰姑娘翻版！她遭繼母「狠虐10年」　禁足當傭人、鐵棍毒打全身傷

艾成曝光「脫序鬼叫」影片　「中邪」40天...王瞳不離不棄擁抱安撫

Jasper唱歌...應采兒忍不住笑了　媽媽堅持他學好樂器：音樂家都是逼出來的

松鼠誤吃「發酵梨子」一臉超茫！　忍不住彎腰後仰...變喝醉大叔XD

余苑綺淚讀給兒女遺書「下輩子還要當家人」　不捨抗癌辛苦...李亞萍求：拿我的命換她的

阿根廷球王「上帝之手」馬拉度納　家中心臟病發作去世...享壽60歲

消防員救人慘遇「醉喪屍」襲擊　茫男頭下腳上爬行...詭異飛撲！

泰國象誤觸地雷「炸斷一條腿」民間醫院設計義肢助牠成長♥

GAI.王斯然「死也要埋在一起！」　新生兒爆哭...他：什麼時候可以打？

每30秒就有1人感染新冠肺炎！　法封城1個月...出門得憑通行單

夜市「正版A＆F」1件只賣100元　業者稱：美國原單因疫情無法出

法國外交部長4度挺台！　盼台灣出席下屆世衛大會

日本偶像女團成員下海拍AV　畢業閃電改名秒被起底：樣子變了！

馬拉度納遺願曝光！盼遺體防腐處理　「要永遠和大家在一起」

6比特犬圍攻撕咬！　5歲小弟「頭皮掀一半」左耳也被扯下來

性侵未成年被判146下鞭刑！19歲男癱軟受刑台..醫檢查完繼續打！

新冠疫苗將問世！川普宣布下周「開始配送」　感恩節破9萬人住院

1歲兒遭割下體「整副扔廁所」命危　父脫褲驚呆！狠母趁亂跑了

收容所疫情恐失控！　北韓突釋放「7000囚犯」交由地方管理

美洲豹狩獵直擊！猛咬36kg凱門鱷「狠拖進沼澤」　驚人畫面曝光

狠男帶鐵鎚搶銀行！10連擊錘殺女行員　被逮爽喊：我是壽星

警攔贓車開槍擊斃16歲少年　道歉但家屬不理判5月定讞

25年美奇萊影城年底恐熄燈　神秘地主又是高雄陳家

台鐵宜蘭「頭城＝礁溪」驚爆「斷軌聲」　司機員急回報封鎖巡檢

李沃牆／拜登組「拼經濟」團隊　華爾街「停看聽」

冷血夫「直播殺妻女」最後判無期！單親媽卻判死...律師怒了

2020台灣企業永續獎　王道銀行獲頒績優獎與卓越案例共四大獎

機捷延伸A22站後年通車！北台灣生活圈再擴大　中壢新案備受區域客、輕移民青睞

景氣燈號連3綠　國發會：景氣有復甦跡象

奪命肉包曝！高雄大樹驚見浪浪集體吐血亡...屍旁包子有詭警緝兇

新竹醫院主打「親子鑑定」！身邊同事都在驗　竹科人：真的需要

薄紗辣妹跨坐大腿！他春酒被肉彈洗臉　爽完5秒...超慘下場曝光

國際熱門新聞

19歲男性侵未成年被判146下鞭刑...癱軟受刑台！

Foodpanda沒送上樓　奧客氣炸「狂掐外送員」

川普：選舉團若投票給拜登「將離開白宮」

喬治亞州務卿：川普讓我們背黑鍋

媽在醫院待產　生完6歲兒被斬首

客機降落時差3公尺撞上閃爍光點

放火燒蟻窩　螞蟻逃腿上害女被燒死

少女玩tinder謊報成年　警員跟她約砲下場慘

美洲豹「猛咬36kg凱門鱷」狠拖進沼澤！驚人畫面曝光

衛報：美國分發新冠疫苗困難重重

土耳其清算政變　337人遭判無期

牛津疫苗效用有疑慮　另進行全球試驗評估

「巨型火龍」悼念馬拉度納　阿根廷瞻仰遺容暴動

歐洲議會本週連2案挺台灣　支持國際參與及貿易談判

更多熱門

相關新聞

當葛格太興奮？比特笑送爆米花餐

當葛格太興奮？比特笑送爆米花餐

沙發沒有不見，只是變成汪星人喜歡的形狀！「DD」是隻呆萌的惡霸混比特犬，乖巧的牠從沒拆家過。日前，當馬麻Lilian Wang與把拔出門做產檢時，臨時被告知得住進待產室，於是男主人便趕緊回家收拾日用品；不料一開門，映入眼簾的竟是滿地「爆米花狀」的沙發殘骸，與DD得意的燦笑。

被比特犬拖入池塘撕咬　7旬婦斷指見骨

被比特犬拖入池塘撕咬　7旬婦斷指見骨

比特犬發狂30分鐘！老婦「斷指毀容」傷見骨

比特犬發狂30分鐘！老婦「斷指毀容」傷見骨

女遛比特犬未繫繩戴嘴套　咬傷人判賠23萬

女遛比特犬未繫繩戴嘴套　咬傷人判賠23萬

比特犬發獸性　女主人6刀刺死牠

比特犬發獸性　女主人6刀刺死牠

關鍵字：

牙買加比特犬

讀者迴響

發燒話題

川普 雙11 iphone12 地震 新冠肺炎 三倍券 美國總統大選 金馬獎 唐鳳 小鬼黃鴻升 PS5 颱風即時 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 金正恩 捷運環狀線 口罩 料理之王 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 停班停課 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 王令麟 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

中邪影片曝光！艾成狂吼自殘被人壓制

網紅家家直播「上衣突蹦開」全看光

網美爽拍美照5分鐘　情侶入鏡3秒遭公審

活期存款3.4億！男子領錢遭銀行拒絕

楊丞琳唱一半「KID想到小鬼哭了」

不可能道歉！網美狂打35段限動喊委屈

男神抓女模手「隔褲磨蹭」前後動

爆乳妹公開酒店實況：有人消費只喝茶聞腳

公審情侶被灌爆　摩天輪網美身分曝光

公審情侶被洗版！網美委屈喊告　IG關了

揭高嘉瑜偷吃兒子零食！黃國昌9字回應

單親媽下藥勒斃小姊弟　法院判死刑「關鍵原因」曝

二寶媽搭捷運被秒搶位：祝妳屁股爛掉

龍巖創辦人妻認侵占善款100萬交保

台積電分紅　一年竟然領41個月

更多

最夯影音

更多
艾成曝光「脫序鬼叫」影片　「中邪」40天...王瞳不離不棄擁抱安撫

艾成曝光「脫序鬼叫」影片　「中邪」40天...王瞳不離不棄擁抱安撫
Jasper唱歌...應采兒忍不住笑了　媽媽堅持他學好樂器：音樂家都是逼出來的

Jasper唱歌...應采兒忍不住笑了　媽媽堅持他學好樂器：音樂家都是逼出來的

松鼠誤吃「發酵梨子」一臉超茫！　忍不住彎腰後仰...變喝醉大叔XD

松鼠誤吃「發酵梨子」一臉超茫！　忍不住彎腰後仰...變喝醉大叔XD

余苑綺淚讀給兒女遺書「下輩子還要當家人」　不捨抗癌辛苦...李亞萍求：拿我的命換她的

余苑綺淚讀給兒女遺書「下輩子還要當家人」　不捨抗癌辛苦...李亞萍求：拿我的命換她的

阿根廷球王「上帝之手」馬拉度納　家中心臟病發作去世...享壽60歲

阿根廷球王「上帝之手」馬拉度納　家中心臟病發作去世...享壽60歲

熱門快報

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

你知道東森購物要賣房嗎?10/14起週三晚上8點在家輕鬆看屋，預約賞屋還能享好禮多重送

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王》，美味佳餚精采上菜，請勿錯過！

ETtoday財經雲

ETtoday財經雲

第一線財經大小事報你知，立刻前往ETtoday財經雲，掌握理財的最新資訊！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲商城黑5購物節開跑

寵物雲商城黑5購物節開跑

超狂【黑5購物節】寵物雲商城滿1,555登記送！全館結帳再89折超優惠

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面