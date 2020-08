媽看照片急問「我兒子呢？」　老師才發現2歲童鎖車上6小時...器官衰竭身亡！

2 year old in ICU after being left in scorching school van - more at https://t.co/BVOAFLnbUW #Thailand

A 2 year old boy remains on life support after he was left alone in a sweltering hot school van outside a childcare centre in southern Thailand. Thanakit “Nong Kongbin’’ Yod... pic.twitter.com/lyK1ryZtVq