如《陰屍路》劇照！美國公路「空蕩蕩」現況曝光...網：末日預言

▲亞特蘭大公路重現陰屍路場景。(圖/取自免費圖庫Pixabay)

實習記者崔子柔/綜合報導

美國喬治亞州(State of Georgia)為對抗疫情,17日宣布進入緊急狀態,辦公大樓、室內娛樂場所、游泳池等都陸續拉下鐵門,各公路也開始實施交管維護。有網友拍下亞特蘭大(Atlanta)公路空蕩蕩的現況,宛如《陰屍路》劇照,在網路上引起熱議。

So I asked my old college mate, that lives in Atlanta, to try and reproduce this iconic promo photo from s1.

With there being no Atlanta traffic due to the pandemic, he went to Jackson St Bridge and took this for me today.

Creepy.



Credit: Lori Kristen.#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GNiclcedfg