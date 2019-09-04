　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／紐西蘭巴士過彎翻車至少6死21傷！擋風玻璃碎裂　乘客一度受困

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

紐西蘭北島中部城市羅托魯瓦（Rotorua）當地4日11時許發生死亡翻車事故，據信當時天氣惡劣且有強風，在過彎時發生意外，造成至少6人喪命，另有21人受傷。目前已知車上載有多名說中文的亞洲乘客，中文翻譯現已趕到救援現場。

綜合NZHerald、tvnz等外媒報導，發生事故的白色巴士當時在惡劣天氣下行駛於高速公路，卻在過彎時發生翻車意外，擋風玻璃碎裂，部分乘客一度受困。當局現已出動5架直升機與3輛救護車執行救援行動。

警方稍早已證實多人喪命，但強調現階段仍無法給出確切的死亡人數。

ET快訊
外公載孫「倒栽蔥」跌圳溝亡！4歲女童站水中哭整夜
快訊／台南畜牧場女員工「墜入攪拌機」！遭肢解「血肉模糊」慘死
快訊／玲玲雨區再擴大！基隆新北8縣市豪、大雨特報
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

打開超市沙拉「滑溜青蛙」呆萌站在生菜上　他笑翻：好新鮮！

颶風襲巴哈馬釀7死、1.3萬房屋毀！空拍曝「街道變廢墟、車子全翻」

梅克爾出訪中國前　德媒勸：要求中保障港人權，否則歐盟與台建交！

北韓37大學大舉新設資安及尖端科學系所　教改跟上世界潮流

快訊／紐西蘭巴士過彎翻車至少6死21傷！擋風玻璃碎裂　乘客一度受困

烏克蘭霸王屁孩油淋8歲童…笑看「人類火球」滾地尖叫　母痛訴：是惡魔！

貿易戰成「時間拖延戰」　川普G7峰會後態度大轉變…悲觀度遽增！

21名保守黨員倒戈…英國會通過法案擋「硬脫歐」　邱吉爾外孫遭除黨籍

上皇后美智子8日接受乳癌手術！明仁陪同就診…多次提問超心疼

義「五星運動黨」79％支持者相挺…與政敵共組聯合政府　擴大預算拚經濟

洗完水管湧出濃稠「巧克力泉」　透明≠乾淨...地方媽媽嚇傻！

緊急狀況！台中貨車翻覆漏汽油　勇警果斷「揮舞警棍」破窗救人

單身及婚育租金補貼9-2開跑囉 申請「懶人包」看這！最高5000元

車內遭警搜出甩棍！稱「用來防身」　他不知觸法遭送辦...最重可罰3萬

社會議題、指考題目全都難不倒　突襲實測銀行人員的英文能力！

里長阿公不帶牠出門...鬆獅痴等　聽到「你顧家」氣炸狂吠：帶我走

沒拔鑰匙車遭竊！司機攔機車狂追　賊沿路緊張連撞...卡紅燈跳車被逮

小亨堡看「飛飛翔翔」上台哭了　看到孩子生病..自責：我沒照顧好

她第一天上學...癌末爸爸不想錯過 坐救護車參加幼女開學典禮：圓夢

超正女師「真理褲照」瘋傳！ 投入偏鄉教育羞喊：不好意思

打開超市沙拉「滑溜青蛙」呆萌站在生菜上　他笑翻：好新鮮！

颶風襲巴哈馬釀7死、1.3萬房屋毀！空拍曝「街道變廢墟、車子全翻」

梅克爾出訪中國前　德媒勸：要求中保障港人權，否則歐盟與台建交！

北韓37大學大舉新設資安及尖端科學系所　教改跟上世界潮流

快訊／紐西蘭巴士過彎翻車至少6死21傷！擋風玻璃碎裂　乘客一度受困

烏克蘭霸王屁孩油淋8歲童…笑看「人類火球」滾地尖叫　母痛訴：是惡魔！

貿易戰成「時間拖延戰」　川普G7峰會後態度大轉變…悲觀度遽增！

21名保守黨員倒戈…英國會通過法案擋「硬脫歐」　邱吉爾外孫遭除黨籍

上皇后美智子8日接受乳癌手術！明仁陪同就診…多次提問超心疼

義「五星運動黨」79％支持者相挺…與政敵共組聯合政府　擴大預算拚經濟

湖北小學遭無差別血洗8死2傷！兇嫌曾「挖女友眼睛」坐牢8年

嘉大攜手北藝大善盡大學社會責任　前進大崙國小推動友善植栽

虧錢也要賣！《驚奇隊長》布麗拉森6800萬賣出好萊塢山豪宅　倒賠200萬

自稱墨綠、討厭外省人挨批　柯文哲：我最沒有省籍對立

call派出所要給「一顆地獄火」　二審輕判拘役20天理由出爐

張奕重回一軍拚第3勝　對戰西武獅被4轟、防禦率高達9

說好只吃一口！　貪吃約克夏「咬走整條」火腿腸...媽原地傻眼

緊身衣透出黑Bra！　Albee「渾圓美胸」形狀超羞…老司機全嗨了：乙霏太搶眼

烏來簡小弟回家了！遺體卡15.7K石縫中…離「姑姑託夢地」僅200m

世籃賽／施洛德18投5中關鍵球丟炸彈　德國出局！球員拒出席記者會

18歲男地鐵持刀挾持正妹　 特警「槍藏胯下」一槍擊斃

國際熱門新聞

女歌手演唱會上辣舞　遭煙火彈炸..

17歲小哥「晚餐都吃薯條」3年..

他求修掉臉上胎記　PS大神原圖..

台女在關西被捕　搜出1.8kg..

馬雅水底百巨人骨曝！滅亡因生物..

人妻慘淪「人肉精庫」...生2..

狠父喊沒錢養「7歲女童餓成木乃..

米奇速食店亂竄「衝進油鍋」

咖啡店超暗黑「髒杯子環保法」垃..

熟女助教約15歲男學生「開房」..

6月男嬰冰毒過量暴斃　毒媽判9..

95億「鍍金運河」啟用14hr..

喪屍女抓狂咬Uber司機！誇張..

他帶13歲「五官深邃妹」開房間..

更多熱門

相關新聞

袋鼠挺胸暗示主人抓癢服務不要停

每個動物都有牠不為人知的癖好。澳洲西南部的林肯港（Port Lincoln）就有一隻袋鼠很喜歡主人幫他抓癢，只要主人抓他的胸膛時，就會非常興奮；但是只要一停手，袋鼠就會發出發出不滿的聲音，一邊挺起胸膛一邊用自己的手來抓，暗示主人不要停止「服務」。

她被公雞啄一口　竟血流乾身亡

澳洲再爆草莓藏針　還有釘子刀片

深夜2袋鼠互毆　路人看呆直呼「我的天」

懸崖見1歲女嬰　身旁5家人全死亡

關鍵字：

紐西蘭翻車紐澳要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 韓國瑜 眼霜 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 一芳 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 颱風即時 登革熱 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 台灣民眾黨 大家來說鬼 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

女歌手演唱會上辣舞　遭煙火彈炸穿水蛇腰

19歲女喊「想要」！處男勇敢去愛…下場超慘

人妻熱戀同事懷孕　騙綠帽夫「補票」墮胎

快訊／國一南下重大車禍！超車不慎追撞2貨櫃車　「打橫衝對道」全線封閉

具惠善死不離婚「犧牲自己」原因曝光！

雙颱接力！　玲玲豪雨時間表出爐

玲玲還會長大最快今轉中颱！全台防2天豪雨

上海Costco開幕5天「爆退卡人潮」

辣球友「打進洞」變小三！純情男星偷吃激吻女CEO

快訊／烏來6歲簡小弟找到了

劍魚只活1天！玲玲開眼恐成中颱

郭台銘擴編美女幕僚群　劉宥彤遭分權

好市多中和店將實施新政策　網推爆

乖孫出國工作想家　一看阿嬤「自拍」笑崩

娶26歲乖乖牌嫩妻！發現老婆「藏7年秘密」他崩潰要離婚：

更多

最夯影音

更多

洗完水管湧出濃稠「巧克力泉」　透明≠乾淨...地方媽媽嚇傻！

緊急狀況！台中貨車翻覆漏汽油　勇警果斷「揮舞警棍」破窗救人

單身及婚育租金補貼9-2開跑囉 申請「懶人包」看這！最高5000元

車內遭警搜出甩棍！稱「用來防身」　他不知觸法遭送辦...最重可罰3萬

社會議題、指考題目全都難不倒　突襲實測銀行人員的英文能力！

熱門快報

百萬宣傳機會，由你決定！

投票給你最愛的選手，讓他擁有百萬宣傳機會！快快投票，讓你支持的選手紅起來！

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

投稿鬼故事拿1.2萬獎金！

不論是校園鬼話、職人撞鬼、邪門小物、民間魔神仔，還是懸疑的心裡有鬼，都來投稿！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面