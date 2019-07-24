　
沒左手1歲男童重逢沒左手足球員！　2人開心「擊拳照」暖哭網友

▲▼沒左手1歲男童和沒左手足球員相見歡。（圖／翻攝自IG／@tiddbit_outta_hand）

▲兩人因先天疾病「短指黏連」造成左手沒有手掌。（圖／翻攝自IG／@tiddbit_outta_hand）

實習記者賴韻如／綜合報導

美國佛羅里達州小男童喬瑟夫（Little Joseph Tidd）和奧蘭多驕傲隊後衛球員卡森‧皮克特（Carson Pickett），在一次足球賽中認識，2人因為天生都沒有左手掌，於是成為好友。今年6月在一場球賽裡，喬瑟夫再度與卡森相遇，並且拍了一張開心「擊拳照」，沒想到照片曝光後立即暖哭大票網友，大家紛紛直呼「太鼓舞人心了！」

據《每日郵報》報導，年僅1歲的喬瑟夫和卡森是在4月一場驕傲隊的足球賽中相識，喬瑟夫的父親表示，他永遠不會忘記兒子當時初見卡森的反應。他回憶道，「當時卡森蹲了下來，對同樣沒有左手掌的喬瑟夫伸出手臂，示意要他摸一下，在那一刻，他們便建立起了屬於他們的友誼。」

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday we had the chance to spend some time with the beautiful and talented @carson.pickett who plays professional soccer for @orlpride in the @nwsl. Carson is part of our @lucky_fin_project family as she is missing her left hand. We have been following Carson since she was playing for @reignfc same city who also drafted our buddy @shaquem_griffin. She was traded to Orlando in Dec, we have been dying to meet her. Thank you to @fox35amy and the Orlando Pride for setting this up. We had the chance to talk with Carson and her parents. Long enough to see the strong spirit she has and the example she portrays on and off the field. What makes Carson different is not her arm but her desire to be the best. Her Dad said to me that one thing that was never allowed in the home were the words "I cant". Carson is an amazingly beautiful woman who stands as a shining example for our children. We will be going to many more Pride games and look forward to seeing Carson do a throw-in. I dare someone to give her a penalty for not getting the ball behind her head. The whole stadium and the Tidd family loves this girl and I would not want to be them. We'll share some more videos of the meet up soon, but this video of hide and seek with their arms is too funny. Such a sweet moment between 2 amazing people. #orlandopride #carsonpickett #tenfingersareoverrated #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinproject #limbdifferenceawareness #limbdifferenceawarenessmonth #strongwomen #differentlyabled #againstallodds #rolemodel #inspire #hideandseek #orlandokids #bigsister #imnotcryingyourecrying @lucky_fin_project @barstoolsports @espn @foxsports @nbcsports @cbssports @theellenshow @todayshow @goodmorningamerica

Joseph Tidd（@tiddbit_outta_hand）分享的貼文 於 張貼

從那時，喬瑟夫絕不錯過任何一場驕傲隊的足球賽，兩人在今年6月再度於球賽中重逢，他們開心擊拳，而這一幕也被卡森的教練貝琪（Becky Burleigh）捕捉下來，並PO在推特上，她寫道，「這世界上需要更多這種東西來散播歡樂！」

這張照片截至目前已經被轉發了8.9萬次、將近4萬個愛心，大家紛紛留言表示，「嘆為觀止的畫面」、「真的是太棒了」、「根本像是一幅畫」、「這是最甜蜜的事情！」「我的天啊！我的心要爆炸了！」「好溫暖.....」、「真是鼓舞人心」。

卡森表示，自己在長大的過程中，從未說出「不能」或是「不是」，反而是試著挑戰，她說，「家庭對我來說就是一切，我不會讓我的父母失望，我認為就是這樣讓我永不放棄。」隨著卡森的足球生涯開始，她也突然意識到自已可以成為擁有相同經驗孩子的榜樣，「但自從遇到了喬瑟夫，我才發現自己遇到了新英雄。」

關鍵字：Carson Pickett,Little Joseph Tidd,北美要聞

