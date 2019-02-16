　
川普堅持蓋圍牆...宣布「進入緊急狀態」！白宮發聲明全文

▲▼川普簽署法令，宣布進入緊急狀態。（圖／翻攝自推特／Sarah Sanders）

▲川普簽署法令，宣布進入緊急狀態。（圖／翻攝自推特／Sarah Sanders）

記者錢玉紘／綜合報導

美國總統川普在當地時間15日在白宮演說時提到，將會簽署法令讓美國正式進入緊急狀態（national emergency），以獲得蓋圍牆資金，演說還未結束時，白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）就在推特上PO出川普簽署命令的黑白照片，隨後白宮也發表川普的完整聲明

除了宣布進入緊急狀態之外，川普也在同一天簽署了政府預算，此舉能夠避免美國政府部分部門再度上演關門的局面，但是這個協商案中，並不包含川普的57億美元圍牆預算，於是川普宣布進入「國家緊急」狀態。基於國防軍事建設理由等理由，緊急狀態可以讓川普獲得80億美元的資金。

川普透過白宮發布的聲明中提到，「目前南部邊界的局面發生的邊界安全及人道危機都對國家安全利益造成威脅，讓國家陷入緊急狀態，南方邊界是罪犯、幫派份子和非法毒品流進美國的入口，大規模透過南方邊界湧入的非法移民是個長久以來一直存在的問題，儘管執法單位維持運作，但情況在近幾年來變得更糟了」。

川普在演說時也提到，事實上過去有很多總統都簽署過進入緊急狀態的法案，「這麼做能讓總統獲得權力」。此外，他在演說中還突然提到中美關係，他表示，兩國的貿易談判進行的很順利，還特別稱讚中國「沒有毒品問題」。

對於川普此舉，眾議院發言人裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）和少數黨領袖舒默（Check Schumer）立即發出聯合聲明提到，這樣宣布進入緊急狀態是無法規根據的，同時是對總統職權的濫用，更證明川普無法兌現要「墨西哥支付圍牆費用」的承諾，「川普總統直接蔑視法治，這不是緊急狀況，總統個人的恐懼並不算是」。

紐約州檢察長詹樂霞（Letitia James）則說，將對總統川普使用國家緊急狀態職權以在美墨邊界築牆一事進行挑戰，「沒有正當理由就宣布國家進入緊急狀態，可能會造成憲法危機，我們無法忍受濫用職權，將會以法律反擊」。

▲▼美國總統川普。（圖／路透社）

▲川普在演說中宣布進入緊急狀態。（圖／路透社）

白宮聲明全文如下：

The current situation at the southern border presents a border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens core national security interests and constitutes a national emergency. The southern border is a major entry point for criminals, gang members, and illicit narcotics. The problem of large-scale unlawful migration through the southern border is long-standing, and despite the executive branch’s exercise of existing statutory authorities, the situation has worsened in certain respects in recent years. In particular, recent years have seen sharp increases in the number of family units entering and seeking entry to the United States and an inability to provide detention space for many of these aliens while their removal proceedings are pending. If not detained, such aliens are often released into the country and are often difficult to remove from the United States because they fail to appear for hearings, do not comply with orders of removal, or are otherwise difficult to locate. In response to the directive in my April 4, 2018, memorandum and subsequent requests for support by the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense has provided support and resources to the Department of Homeland Security at the southern border. Because of the gravity of the current emergency situation, it is necessary for the Armed Forces to provide additional support to address the crisis.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), hereby declare that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the United States, and that section 12302 of title 10, United States Code, is invoked and made available, according to its terms, to the Secretaries of the military departments concerned, subject to the direction of the Secretary of Defense in the case of the Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. To provide additional authority to the Department of Defense to support the Federal Government’s response to the emergency at the southern border, I hereby declare that this emergency requires use of the Armed Forces and, in accordance with section 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1631), that the construction authority provided in section 2808 of title 10, United States Code, is invoked and made available, according to its terms, to the Secretary of Defense and, at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense, to the Secretaries of the military departments. I hereby direct as follows:

Section 1. The Secretary of Defense, or the Secretary of each relevant military department, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, shall order as many units or members of the Ready Reserve to active duty as the Secretary concerned, in the Secretary’s discretion, determines to be appropriate to assist and support the activities of the Secretary of Homeland Security at the southern border.

Sec. 2. The Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and, subject to the discretion of the Secretary of Defense, the Secretaries of the military departments, shall take all appropriate actions, consistent with applicable law, to use or support the use of the authorities herein invoked, including, if necessary, the transfer and acceptance of jurisdiction over border lands.

Sec. 3. This proclamation is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifteenth day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.

DONALD J. TRUMP
 

關鍵字：川普,緊急狀態,白宮,北美要聞

