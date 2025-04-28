GPT-4o太會拍馬屁？OpenAI執行長：正在加速修正

▲網友反映GPT-4o太過奉承。（圖／記者吳立言攝）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

OpenAI執行長奧特曼（Sam Altman ）今（28日）在X（前推特）上發文坦承，最新幾次GPT-4o模型更新出現了「性格過於奉承且令人困擾」的問題。雖然他表示這些更新中仍包含許多優點，但也強調團隊已經意識到問題，並正積極推動修正作業。

the last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week.



at some point will share our learnings from this, it's been interesting.