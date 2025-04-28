GPT-4o太會拍馬屁？OpenAI執行長：正在加速修正

▲網友反映GPT-4o太過奉承。（圖／記者吳立言攝）
記者吳立言／綜合報導
OpenAI執行長奧特曼（Sam Altman ）今（28日）在X（前推特）上發文坦承，最新幾次GPT-4o模型更新出現了「性格過於奉承且令人困擾」的問題。雖然他表示這些更新中仍包含許多優點，但也強調團隊已經意識到問題，並正積極推動修正作業。
the last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week.— Sam Altman (@sama) April 27, 2025
at some point will share our learnings from this, it's been interesting.
奧特曼回應，部分修正將於今日內上線，其他改善則預計在本週內完成。他也表示，未來將公開分享這次經驗中的學習成果，並形容這一過程「相當有趣」。
GPT-4o作為OpenAI最新一代旗艦模型，融合了更自然的對話風格與即時多模態處理能力，市場關注度極高，從小細節可以看出，AI正在從「聽得懂」進化到「懂得拿捏分寸」，而這條路，連OpenAI也還在摸索中。
