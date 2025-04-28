　
AI科技 AI大趨勢 AI生活 數位應用 3C科技

GPT-4o太會拍馬屁？OpenAI執行長：正在加速修正

▲▼chatGPT。（圖／記者吳立言攝）

▲網友反映GPT-4o太過奉承。（圖／記者吳立言攝）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

OpenAI執行長奧特曼（Sam Altman ）今（28日）在X（前推特）上發文坦承，最新幾次GPT-4o模型更新出現了「性格過於奉承且令人困擾」的問題。雖然他表示這些更新中仍包含許多優點，但也強調團隊已經意識到問題，並正積極推動修正作業。

奧特曼回應，部分修正將於今日內上線，其他改善則預計在本週內完成。他也表示，未來將公開分享這次經驗中的學習成果，並形容這一過程「相當有趣」。

GPT-4o作為OpenAI最新一代旗艦模型，融合了更自然的對話風格與即時多模態處理能力，市場關注度極高，從小細節可以看出，AI正在從「聽得懂」進化到「懂得拿捏分寸」，而這條路，連OpenAI也還在摸索中。

04/28 全台詐欺最新數據

589 3 3292 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

生成式AI產業持續火熱，上週（4/21～4/27）全球多家重量級科技企業紛紛推出重大更新，不僅OpenAI針對ChatGPT訂閱用戶大幅提升使用配額，還首度釋出自家最新繪圖模型GPT-Image-1。此外，xAI推出效能驚人的Grok 3 Mini小型模型，哥倫比亞大學退學生則引爆話題，開發出主打面試作弊的AI工具。

黑馬來了！AI三大天王比一比　多一利器在手就是王道

女讓ChatGPT看手相 卻被建議「立刻看醫生」

OpenAI深度研究額度再升級

