泰國降下恐怖冰雹！強風暴雨「冰球狂掉」畫面曝光　地上一片雪白

▲泰國清邁下冰雹,路面一片雪白。(圖/翻攝自推特,下同)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

泰國清邁18日遭受熱帶風暴襲擊,除了狂風暴雨引發嚴重淹水外,甚至還下起冰雹,且持續約20分鐘,造成至少600棟房屋損毀、多棵樹木倒塌。從社群網站曝光的照片也能看到,清邁路面全積滿圓形冰球,連梯田遠遠看去都呈現一片雪白。

???????? THAI PBS WORLD: Several districts in Chiang Mai were hit by rain and hail storms on Saturday, causing widespread damage to houses, utility poles, trees and billboards. There were no fatalities, although one person was slightly injured https://t.co/qzIGwOawDN | #Thailand pic.twitter.com/PXW9oz1OZq