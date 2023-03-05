　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美油罐車翻覆爆炸！「超巨火球翻滾」濃煙蔽天　司機困車活活燒死

▲▼馬里蘭一輛油罐撞樹後翻覆，引發爆炸後燒成恐怖火球。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲馬里蘭一輛油罐撞樹後翻覆，引發爆炸後燒成恐怖火球。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國馬里蘭州在當地4日發生恐怖爆炸意外，一輛油罐車在高速公路上翻覆後發生爆炸，導致油罐車被燒成一個巨大火球，車內司機當場死亡，而附近的房屋和車輛也被爆炸的火勢波及，引發大規模火災。

綜合外媒報導，這起恐怖事故發生於菲德里克市（Frederick）附近的15號公路。馬里蘭警方證實，這輛載滿易燃物體的油罐車，在美東4日中午12時左右，意外撞上路邊的一棵樹後翻覆傾倒，導致油罐車爆炸，現場陷入火海。

從網上流出的畫面可見，油罐車發生爆炸後，現場燃起了熊熊大火，烈焰和濃煙也直衝天際，幾乎半個天空都被烏黑的煙霧和橘紅色火焰覆蓋，火勢大到遠方的用路人也能清楚看見，場面宛如電影中世界末日的場景般可怕。

當局獲報後，立刻派出消防車到現場緊急灌救，還一度關閉了15號公路，呼籲民眾避開相關區域。消防當局耗費了2.5小時後，才終於將火勢撲滅，而警方也證實，油罐車司機因逃生不及而在事故中死亡，但其身份尚未被公佈。

報導稱，目前已知有6棟房子和5輛汽車在火災中被燒毀，而菲德里克市的市長宣布，將持續監測油罐車翻覆爆炸意外對周圍環境的影響。目前警方尚未接獲其他人員傷亡的報告，並將對這起意外持續展開調查。

關鍵字：

美國北美要聞馬里蘭油罐車翻覆爆炸

