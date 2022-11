27歲饒舌歌手遭判死刑！挺示威寫歌觸怒政府　安全部隊上門抓人

▲薩曼亞辛被判處死刑,處決日期目前仍未知。(圖/翻攝自IG)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

伊朗庫德族27歲男饒舌歌手薩曼亞辛(Saman Yasin,又名Saman Seydi)10月29日被法官判處死刑,因為他支持有關頭巾女孩艾米尼之死的抗議示威活動,還曾寫歌批評政府。目前處決日期未知,外傳他的家人被威脅不許談論此事。

Saman Seydi, a popular singer, has been sentenced to death. His stage name is Saman Yasin. His crime was singing a political song, but he was accused of other crimes & was sentenced to death in less than 10 minutes in his first trial. #StopExecutionsInIran #مهسا_امینی #سامان_صیدی pic.twitter.com/RZAYjQbTwX