UNIQLO暫停俄羅斯業務　民眾搶買！超長排隊人龍畫面曝

▲▼顧客排隊進入俄羅斯莫斯科的優衣庫商店。（圖／路透）

▲顧客排隊進入莫斯科的優衣庫商店。（圖／路透）

記者崔子柔／綜合報導

UNIQLO母公司「迅銷集團」（Fast Retailing Co）表示將暫停在俄羅斯48間分店的業務，沒想到竟因此出現搶買潮，莫斯科一間分店的排隊人龍繞了整個商場2圈。

俄羅斯多間UNIQLO分店都出現排隊搶購的現象，每個人手上都拿著數件甚至一整籃的商品，延著難以看見盡頭的人龍排隊結帳。

日本優衣庫（UNIQLO）先前稱衣服是生活必需品，因此拒絕加入制裁俄羅斯行列，引發各界質疑，迅銷集團則在10日譴責俄方行徑，並將暫停在俄國的業務。

俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭進入第15天，民間氣象愛好說，極地渦漩橫掃，未來72小時將是烏俄開戰以來最嚴寒時刻，讓網友直呼「就讓老天爺出手，結束這場戰爭吧。」

