快訊／海底火山劇烈噴發　紐西蘭發布國家級海嘯警報

▲▼太平洋島國東加（Tonga）附近的海底火山劇烈爆發，噴發畫面被日本的衛星拍攝下來。該國已發布海嘯警報。。（圖／翻攝推特@samueloakford）

▲ 太平洋島國東加（Tonga）附近的海底火山劇烈爆發，噴發畫面被日本的衛星拍攝下來。該國已發布海嘯警報。（圖／翻攝推特@samueloakford）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

太平洋島國東加附近一座海底火山劇烈噴發，引發海嘯。紐西蘭部分地區也在影響範圍內，國家緊急事務管理局稍早發出警報，沿海地區可能出現不可預測的巨浪。

紐西蘭國家緊急事務管理局（NEMA）於台灣時間15日下午3時14分發布海嘯警報，由於東加王國火山噴發，恐怕伴隨海嘯，預料紐西蘭北島北部、東海岸及查塔姆島（Chatham Islands）沿岸地區將發生強烈且不尋常的水流及不可預測的巨浪。

根據《紐西蘭國家廣播電台》（RNZ），NEMA呼籲，截至16日凌晨4時以前，民眾應遠離海灘及海岸，不過除非地方民防當局直接指示，否則不須疏散，預料海浪將不會造成近海陸地地區災情。

東加氣象當局則於當地時間下午5時30分發出警報，大浪已經襲擊該國主要島嶼湯加塔布島（Tongatapu）及首都努瓜婁發（Nuku'alofa），被火山灰籠罩的地區一片黑暗，電信系統故障。

