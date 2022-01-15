快訊／海底火山劇烈噴發　紐西蘭發布國家級海嘯警報

▲ 太平洋島國東加（Tonga）附近的海底火山劇烈爆發，噴發畫面被日本的衛星拍攝下來。該國已發布海嘯警報。（圖／翻攝推特@samueloakford）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

太平洋島國東加附近一座海底火山劇烈噴發，引發海嘯。紐西蘭部分地區也在影響範圍內，國家緊急事務管理局稍早發出警報，沿海地區可能出現不可預測的巨浪。

紐西蘭國家緊急事務管理局（NEMA）於台灣時間15日下午3時14分發布海嘯警報，由於東加王國火山噴發，恐怕伴隨海嘯，預料紐西蘭北島北部、東海岸及查塔姆島（Chatham Islands）沿岸地區將發生強烈且不尋常的水流及不可預測的巨浪。

根據《紐西蘭國家廣播電台》（RNZ），NEMA呼籲，截至16日凌晨4時以前，民眾應遠離海灘及海岸，不過除非地方民防當局直接指示，否則不須疏散，預料海浪將不會造成近海陸地地區災情。

We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 15, 2022

東加氣象當局則於當地時間下午5時30分發出警報，大浪已經襲擊該國主要島嶼湯加塔布島（Tongatapu）及首都努瓜婁發（Nuku'alofa），被火山灰籠罩的地區一片黑暗，電信系統故障。



This is the moment tsunami waves crash into Tonga, after an underwater volcano erupted earlier on Saturday.



Keep up with the 1News LIVE updates on this developing story: https://t.co/GRqRXeuqhV pic.twitter.com/kBG7nxSj51 — 1News (@1NewsNZ) January 15, 2022

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022



