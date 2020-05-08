　
移工半夜睡鐵軌「運油列車迎面來」輾斃14人！　司機猛按喇叭來不及阻止

▲▼ 印度中部8日凌晨發生列車撞死人的事故。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲現場散落移工的物品。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

印度中部8日凌晨發生列車撞人的致死事故，一列運油列車撞上當時睡在鐵軌的一群農民工人，造成至少14人死亡。據了解，這群返鄉移工當時正試圖從賈爾納（Jalna）徒步前往布薩瓦爾（Bhusawal）。

綜合印度快報、路透報導，事發地點位在馬哈拉什特拉邦（Maharashtra）的奧郎加巴德（Aurangabad），外傳這群移工應該是體力耗盡，在鐵軌上睡覺，但當司機看到他們的身影時，不但曾狂按喇叭，也緊急試著讓火車停下來，但最終這些挽救措施並沒有成功。

當局現已展開相關調查。警方表示，這起事件總計5人倖存，其中2人受傷，目前傷者已轉送至醫院接受治療。事實上，自3月下旬以來，印度實行防疫封鎖措施，公共交通停擺，許多返鄉移工利用徒步的方式，長途跋涉返鄉。

事故消息傳出後，印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）稍早也說，這起命案讓人感到相當悲痛，已與鐵路部長戈亞爾（Piyush Goyal）通過電話，密切關注此案發展。

1名印尼籍失聯移工「阿妮」，響應移民署「擴大自行到案專案」，主動到案繳罰款，未料才辦完手續竟因病昏倒，經送醫需開刀手術治療，移民署人員積極協助，讓她順利獲得醫治，並平安返國，令安妮十分感激。

