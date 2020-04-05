快訊／英國首相「懷孕女友」出現病症！勇敢發推特：我不需要檢驗

▲英國首相強生與女友席孟茲。（資料照／達志影像／美聯社）



記者許力方／綜合報導

英國首相強森（Boris Johnson）3月27日宣布確診新冠肺炎，身邊不少內閣高官也都被感染，外界也十分擔心懷孕的女友也被感染，當地時間4月4日，「第一女友」席孟茲（Carrie Symonds）表示出現類似症狀，但尚未接受檢測，她還在推特上說，過去一周因出現症狀臥床休息，但「我不需要檢測，經過7天的休息，我感覺更強壯了，而且正在康復中。」

事實上，強森自3月27日確診之後一直接受隔離，儘管他說已經覺得好多了，並且隔離7天，但仍有症狀，且仍然再發燒，也因此按照政府的建議，他必須自我隔離直到症狀好轉、消失，並且檢驗結果為陰性為止。



I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.