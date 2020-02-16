　
快訊／美國駐巴格達大使館遭飛彈攻擊！傳出多起爆炸聲　濃煙狂竄

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼ 美國駐伊拉克首都巴格達大使館遭到多枚飛彈攻擊，現場畫面流出。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲根據推特影片，巴格達一處社區冒出陣陣濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

外媒《今日俄羅斯》（RT）最新消息，美國駐伊拉克首都巴格達大使館遭到多枚飛彈攻擊，聚集多國使館與政府機構的「綠區」（Green Zone）傳出多起爆炸聲。

消息指出，大使館周邊地區至少傳出4聲爆炸巨響。《華盛頓郵報》記者穆斯塔法薩利姆 Mustafa Salim）透過推特說，「現場警報聲不斷，且有多架戰機飛越當地上空。」

目前推特已有許多畫面流傳。據了解，巴格達東部一處社區冒出濃煙。

伊拉克美國大使館

