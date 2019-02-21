　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

車牌3月起可加上表情符號！　澳洲昆士蘭省駕駛超期待

▲▼ 澳洲昆士蘭省3月起車牌可加上表情符號。（圖／翻攝自臉書／PPQ Personalised Plates Queensland）

▲從3月1日起，昆士蘭省的汽車駕駛可以在車牌加上5種表情符號。（圖／翻攝自臉書／PPQ Personalised Plates Queensland）

國際中心／綜合報導

澳洲昆士蘭省（Queensland）的駕駛從3月起可為汽車車牌增添表情符號！當地官方車牌供應商「昆士蘭個性化牌照」（Personalised Plates Queensland，PPQ）表示，從3月1日起，汽車駕駛可以在車牌加上5種表情，包括笑臉、愛心臉、眨眼笑臉、哭著大笑以及戴上墨鏡的符號。

每塊車牌的價格約為340澳幣（約新台幣7500元），而駕駛人不能訂做只有符號而沒有數字和字母的車牌。對於這項新變革，許多司機相當期待，昆士蘭省皇家汽車俱樂部發言人麥可斯（Rebecca Michaels）也表示歡迎。

雖然這樣的改變或許能讓人們通勤時的心情更好，但昆士蘭省人利爾哈特（Aroha Liebhart）認為，在高犯罪率地區，這樣的車牌可能引來不必要關注，甚至容易被歹徒鎖定。

有人指出，車牌的目地在於辨認車輛，「你怎麼在事故發生後寫下表情符號？」PPQ對此表示，這些符號「純屬裝飾」，並不包含在車牌和官方檔案當中。

車牌,表情符號,紐澳要聞

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

