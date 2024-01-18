快訊／巴基斯坦空襲伊朗爆炸聲連連　報復伊朗越界攻擊

▲巴基斯坦針對伊朗發動空襲。圖為巴基斯坦戰機。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

伊朗16日攻擊鄰國巴基斯坦，打擊目標是官方所指的激進組織「正義軍」（Jaish al-Adl），但卻也連帶造成2死3傷。最新消息指出，巴基斯坦18日針對伊朗發動空襲，伊朗境內傳出爆炸聲，伊朗宣稱已造成7人死亡。

Pakistan hits militant targets in Iran in retaliation to Iran launching drone strike inside Pakistani territory



The rockets hit the Shamsar Saravan area. #MissileAttack



Source: India Today, Times of Indiapic.twitter.com/tdq3isuiO8