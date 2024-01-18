　
國際

快訊／巴基斯坦空襲伊朗爆炸聲連連　報復伊朗越界攻擊

▲▼ 巴基斯坦戰機。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲巴基斯坦針對伊朗發動空襲。圖為巴基斯坦戰機。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

伊朗16日攻擊鄰國巴基斯坦，打擊目標是官方所指的激進組織「正義軍」（Jaish al-Adl），但卻也連帶造成2死3傷。最新消息指出，巴基斯坦18日針對伊朗發動空襲，伊朗境內傳出爆炸聲，伊朗宣稱已造成7人死亡。

伊朗通訊社（IRNA）則稱，錫斯坦和俾路支斯坦省城市薩拉萬（Saravan）附近發生多起爆炸事件，當局正在調查原因。另據安納杜魯新聞社英文版（Anadolu English）的推特消息，軍方消息人士宣稱巴基斯坦打擊伊朗境內「俾路支解放軍」（Balochistan Liberation Army）7個據點，回應伊朗的非法空襲。伊朗媒體指出，這起事件已造成7人死亡，包括3名女性及4名孩童。

巴基斯坦外交部先前表示，伊朗的非法空襲造成2名孩童死亡、3人受傷，召見德黑蘭駐伊斯蘭馬巴德最高外交官，針對伊朗無端侵犯空域表達抗議，「這種侵犯巴基斯坦主權的行為完全不可接受，這可能會造成嚴重後果」。

CNN指出，這是巴基斯坦與伊朗邊境發生的最新事件，兩國緊張情勢加劇。長期以來，巴基斯坦與伊朗一直在沿著兩國約900公里邊境線的動盪俾路支地區與武裝份子交戰，但近期的事件顯露出兩國之間情勢的重大升級。

快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷

快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷

伊朗16日對鄰國巴基斯坦發動攻擊，打擊目標是官方所指的激進組織「聖戰軍」（Jaish al-Adl），此舉可能進一步加劇中東地區的緊張局勢。巴基斯坦指出，伊朗空襲造成2名兒童死亡，另有三人受傷，當局抨擊伊朗此舉是對巴基斯坦領空的「無端侵犯」。

