匈牙利航空展「飛機墜毀」畫面曝！機上2死　地面1家3口遭波及重傷

▲匈牙利航空展「飛機墜毀」畫面曝光。(圖/翻攝自X)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

匈牙利航空展10日發生墜機事故,有一架北美航空(North American Aviation)教練機在飛行時墜毀,同時波及一台停在地面的車輛,最終導致2人死亡、4人受傷,而航空展活動則全面暫停。

