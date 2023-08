中世紀墓穴出土！15歲少女「雙腿綑綁」被埋　原因曝光

▲英國發現中世紀少女骨骸。(圖/翻攝自MOLA Headland Infrastructure)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

英國劍橋郡(Cambridgeshire)發現一個西元8世紀左右的墓穴,裡面躺著一具15歲少女的骨骸,但奇怪的是,她的腳踝被反綁,面部朝下放入墓中,和平常的入葬方式不同。考古學家指出,這樣的埋葬方式是為了避免她復活。

