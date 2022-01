9歲女童倒廚餘被抓包　食堂阿姨「髒桶裡撈出」強迫她當眾塞嘴吃光

▲美國小學一名女員工強迫9歲女童吃垃圾桶裡撿出來的食物。(圖/翻攝自YouTube/WKYC Channel 3)

記者張寧倢/編譯

美國俄亥俄州一名9歲女童在學校午餐時間把一塊不吃的鬆餅丟進垃圾桶,然而,接下來的監視器畫面卻拍到,食堂女性工作人員隨即從垃圾桶中撿起那塊鬆餅,用餐巾紙擦了幾下之後,還給女童,要求她全部吃完。家長控訴,孩子吃了食物後感到身體不適。

NEW VIDEO: Lorain Schools have released surveillance video showing a lunch monitor pull unwanted food out of a garbage can, wipe it off, and force the student who threw it away to eat it. She and the principal were fired. Here's a quick clip with comments from the family's lawyer pic.twitter.com/GAwRl9MIg3