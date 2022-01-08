滿屋子都是屎！女租屋處廁所排水管爆開　汙水回流臭到爆

▲整間屋子都是排泄物，臭氣沖天，讓柯琳絲不得不搬出去。（圖／翻攝自當事人臉書）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
英國33歲女子柯琳絲（Mikayla Collins）2020年12月搬進新租屋處，但才住了10個月，廁所汙水管爆裂，排泄物、骯髒的濕廁紙從馬桶邊緣溢出，整間屋子都是排泄物，臭氣沖天，讓她不得不搬出去。
THIS IS BECOMING A JOKE! Just been home to feed my cats and my flat is getting worse and worse! What you can see is toilet water, washing machine water.. and all kinds of drainage from my upstairs neighbour (not their fault) as well as the contents of what's been flushed down the toilet. Yes, that is human shit you can see! This happened on the 22nd December which was 3 months after I first reported my toilet blocking... In that time, I had someone from Sanctuary Housing out once and someone from @metro_rod out 3 times... Each time it was a case of elimination, until the last person said "I think a pipe has collapsed underground" Since then I have been put in a hotel for the last 13 days and NOBODY HAS BEEN SENT TO MY HOUSE!!! I appreciate that the time of year makes things difficult, but this is causing a HUGE strain on my life and is DANGEROUS!! There could be any number of diseases in the air inside and around my flat and it is a PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE!!! I'm shouting about this online now because IT'S TIME SOMEBODY BECAME ACCOUNTABLE AND FUCKING DID SOMETHING ABOUT IT! Any advice much appreciated! @chelmscouncil #sewage #sewageleak #failure #publichousingfailure #environmentalhealth #disease #danger #disgusting #humanwaste #neglect由 Mikayla Collins 發佈於 2022年1月3日 星期一
太陽報報導，柯琳絲租屋處廁所去年發生排水管爆裂慘況，排水系統故障，讓惡臭汙水回流至屋內，馬桶水、洗衣機汙水、屎水等不斷灌進她家，深咖啡色的汙水倒流進浴缸排水孔，馬桶邊緣甚至溢出排泄物及髒污廁紙。
這一切讓柯琳絲不得不搬離租屋處，直呼這種居住環境可能暗藏許多細菌疾病，最後只能暫時住進旅館。
事後，負責機構對此公開道歉，扛起維修清潔的責任，並找來廠商處理排水管爆裂一事。經調查，公司發現有2個塑膠物體卡在馬桶排水管內，這也是管線堵塞爆開的原因，如今狀況已經排除，同時安排室內深度清潔作業，要讓柯琳絲能盡快回家。
讀者迴響