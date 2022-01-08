滿屋子都是屎！女租屋處廁所排水管爆開　汙水回流臭到爆

THIS IS BECOMING A JOKE! Just been home to feed my cats and my flat is getting worse and worse! What you can see is toilet water, washing machine water.. and all kinds of drainage from my upstairs neighbour (not their fault) as well as the contents of what's been flushed down the toilet. Yes, that is human shit you can see! This happened on the 22nd December which was 3 months after I first reported my toilet blocking... In that time, I had someone from Sanctuary Housing out once and someone from @metro_rod out 3 times... Each time it was a case of elimination, until the last person said "I think a pipe has collapsed underground" Since then I have been put in a hotel for the last 13 days and NOBODY HAS BEEN SENT TO MY HOUSE!!! I appreciate that the time of year makes things difficult, but this is causing a HUGE strain on my life and is DANGEROUS!! There could be any number of diseases in the air inside and around my flat and it is a PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE!!! I'm shouting about this online now because IT'S TIME SOMEBODY BECAME ACCOUNTABLE AND FUCKING DID SOMETHING ABOUT IT! Any advice much appreciated! @chelmscouncil #sewage #sewageleak #failure #publichousingfailure #environmentalhealth #disease #danger #disgusting #humanwaste #neglect