　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

滿屋子都是屎！女租屋處廁所排水管爆開　汙水回流臭到爆

▲▼英國33歲女子柯琳絲（Mikayla Collins）租屋處排水管爆裂。（圖／翻攝自當事人臉書）

▲整間屋子都是排泄物，臭氣沖天，讓柯琳絲不得不搬出去。（圖／翻攝自當事人臉書）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

英國33歲女子柯琳絲（Mikayla Collins）2020年12月搬進新租屋處，但才住了10個月，廁所汙水管爆裂，排泄物、骯髒的濕廁紙從馬桶邊緣溢出，整間屋子都是排泄物，臭氣沖天，讓她不得不搬出去。

THIS IS BECOMING A JOKE! Just been home to feed my cats and my flat is getting worse and worse! What you can see is toilet water, washing machine water.. and all kinds of drainage from my upstairs neighbour (not their fault) as well as the contents of what's been flushed down the toilet. Yes, that is human shit you can see! This happened on the 22nd December which was 3 months after I first reported my toilet blocking... In that time, I had someone from Sanctuary Housing out once and someone from @metro_rod out 3 times... Each time it was a case of elimination, until the last person said "I think a pipe has collapsed underground" Since then I have been put in a hotel for the last 13 days and NOBODY HAS BEEN SENT TO MY HOUSE!!! I appreciate that the time of year makes things difficult, but this is causing a HUGE strain on my life and is DANGEROUS!! There could be any number of diseases in the air inside and around my flat and it is a PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE!!! I'm shouting about this online now because IT'S TIME SOMEBODY BECAME ACCOUNTABLE AND FUCKING DID SOMETHING ABOUT IT! Any advice much appreciated! @chelmscouncil #sewage #sewageleak #failure #publichousingfailure #environmentalhealth #disease #danger #disgusting #humanwaste #neglect

Mikayla Collins 發佈於 2022年1月3日 星期一

太陽報報導，柯琳絲租屋處廁所去年發生排水管爆裂慘況，排水系統故障，讓惡臭汙水回流至屋內，馬桶水、洗衣機汙水、屎水等不斷灌進她家，深咖啡色的汙水倒流進浴缸排水孔，馬桶邊緣甚至溢出排泄物及髒污廁紙。

這一切讓柯琳絲不得不搬離租屋處，直呼這種居住環境可能暗藏許多細菌疾病，最後只能暫時住進旅館。

事後，負責機構對此公開道歉，扛起維修清潔的責任，並找來廠商處理排水管爆裂一事。經調查，公司發現有2個塑膠物體卡在馬桶排水管內，這也是管線堵塞爆開的原因，如今狀況已經排除，同時安排室內深度清潔作業，要讓柯琳絲能盡快回家。

►20分鐘聽懂《Wow世界熱鬧什麼？》

ET快訊
第3劑爆搶打潮　蘇貞昌下令：必要時重啟1922平台
快篩失靈？　專家：染疫初期恐無法篩到Omicron
哈薩克煉獄景象曝光！　BBC：宛如末日浩劫
林心如女兒生日趴驚見Rose Mama！　Ella：那一根太
獨／瑞莎無償教學反遭控斂財　家長怒揭內幕！
陳時中怒了！　見麥克風驚吐「沒有用」
微波食品易致癌？專家解答　曝「2恐怖地雷」：洗腎機率高

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

她赴叢林離奇失蹤　「出浴偷拍片」曝！警一看受驚：河裡全是鱷魚

Omicron強襲！澳洲單日破10萬例創疫情以來新高　前總理也染疫

20多歲陸軍接種「第3劑」暴斃！他打BNT後3天內昏迷　不排除心肌炎

哈薩克煉獄景象曝光！軍警圍城硝煙瀰漫　BBC：宛如末日浩劫

住院飆升！紐約51%患者「在醫院染疫」　CDC主任：Omicron高峰未到

滿屋子都是屎！女租屋處廁所排水管爆開　汙水回流臭到爆

飛機上偷拍女人！放大一看網全嚇爆　她傳訊息「噓…我得COVID了」

機上亂搞只能自己回家！百名網紅「無罩轟趴」總理震怒　航空業拒載

19歲世界射擊冠軍離奇亡！「彎腰撿彈殼」中彈倒地　友人崩潰目睹

鼻腔快篩失靈？哈佛專家：染疫初期恐無法篩到Omicron

兇手是誰？劉品言遭麥克風淹沒XD　《華燈2》她曝：大家看我眼光不一樣了

失控水牛衝進餐廳「撞飛無辜男」　牛肉商家狂尋：屠宰前從店內逃脫

「站路邊攔公車」遭貨車倒車輾過　7旬婦亡！司機：沒注意後方有人

搭公車「打翻飲料」女乘客頻致歉　司機停紅燈空檔默默清理：沒關係

小鐘鬆口將脫單！　 約「巨胸版黃捷」回家吃年夜飯

《我吃了那男孩一整年的早餐》 2022年1月28日 (五) 超前導預告

《聲林3》八三夭來了！合作兩選手變演唱會　《想見你想見你想見你》+《致青春》敲碗安可！

平行時空？轎車往前追撞前車屁股　駕駛下車爆氣嗆「你倒車撞到我」

【聲林之王3】EP5 精華｜乱彈阿翔領銜飆唱《完美落地》 南畯鵬.陳景皓再現金馬神曲｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 乱彈阿翔 吳卓源 魏如萱 八三夭 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

拾荒男酒駕被攔...怒掏斧頭逼近　員警對空鳴3槍、噴辣椒水壓制！

她赴叢林離奇失蹤　「出浴偷拍片」曝！警一看受驚：河裡全是鱷魚

Omicron強襲！澳洲單日破10萬例創疫情以來新高　前總理也染疫

20多歲陸軍接種「第3劑」暴斃！他打BNT後3天內昏迷　不排除心肌炎

哈薩克煉獄景象曝光！軍警圍城硝煙瀰漫　BBC：宛如末日浩劫

住院飆升！紐約51%患者「在醫院染疫」　CDC主任：Omicron高峰未到

滿屋子都是屎！女租屋處廁所排水管爆開　汙水回流臭到爆

飛機上偷拍女人！放大一看網全嚇爆　她傳訊息「噓…我得COVID了」

機上亂搞只能自己回家！百名網紅「無罩轟趴」總理震怒　航空業拒載

19歲世界射擊冠軍離奇亡！「彎腰撿彈殼」中彈倒地　友人崩潰目睹

鼻腔快篩失靈？哈佛專家：染疫初期恐無法篩到Omicron

LIVE／桃機13人確診、防疫司機陽性複驗　陳時中最新說明

金唱片／李多熙「上身只有一塊布」深V辣爆！李昇基提搭檔朴素淡

疫情來襲掀第3劑搶打潮　蘇貞昌：必要時重啟1922平台

合體豆花妹大戰《飢餓遊戲》　 王彩樺「被操到想吐！」

她赴叢林離奇失蹤　「出浴偷拍片」曝！警一看受驚：河裡全是鱷魚

來跟辛巴比手長！　攻城獅博物館6大主題好吸睛

46歲裘莉穩交中？威肯新歌告白：我的女孩是電影明星　共赴豪宅被拍

蔡其昌與旅外球員餐敘！球迷好奇王柏融呢？楊清瓏透露原因

美國未列高風險國！　趙少康批陳時中：他們是你爸爸嗎？

全台首座職籃隊博物館　攻城獅「LIONATION」今開幕

洗澡到一半...男演員「全裸握鳥」闖浴室！她崩潰狂抖：別過來

國際熱門新聞

彎腰撿彈殼　19歲世界射擊冠軍離奇亡

她花2809網購豪華禮服　狂歡一半被迫裸體

飛機上偷拍卻嚇壞　她傳訊息「我得COVID了」

全球地牛翻身！台灣、青海省、秘魯地震

163具百年童屍「還活著」雙眼緊盯

祕魯「巨根雕像」挺不過7天　小頭破了

金正恩悄過38歲生日　後腦杓「奇怪印記」曝健康狀況

判若兩人 美前國務卿蓬佩奧6個月甩肉40公斤

台灣相挺立陶宛登上國際　華郵：憑藉巧克力抗中

18歲少年戀上58歲大媽　瘋狂求愛

哈薩克煉獄景象曝光！BBC：宛如末日浩劫

規模5.6地震襲祕魯首都　1人受傷

百名網紅「無罩轟趴」機上亂搞！航空業拒載

婚禮上閨蜜表情變了　新娘：難怪離婚

更多熱門

相關新聞

租屋「過年14人睡客廳」！婆婆嗆：不然妳回娘家

租屋「過年14人睡客廳」！婆婆嗆：不然妳回娘家

「沒想到租屋蟑螂就在我們家！」一名人妻抱怨，因老公不放心婆婆獨居，便將她接來一起住，因此今年過年要辦在原PO家裡，等於所有兄弟會帶妻小回來吃年夜飯，總共14人要來睡一晚，讓原PO難以接受。豈料婆婆得知後，便當面嗆聲原PO可以回娘家過，一席話讓原PO氣炸了。

新租屋處「才住2天」就想搬！原因爆共鳴

新租屋處「才住2天」就想搬！原因爆共鳴

假貴婦爽住豪宅2年多　房東崩潰：只繳1個月

假貴婦爽住豪宅2年多　房東崩潰：只繳1個月

關鍵字：

租屋汙水

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

丟丟妹「被兄弟砸場」！　直播爆哭發毒誓：從未偷換貨

UNIQLO最強單品？網揭1神物：特價狂掃20件

35歲懶惰女「裝癱瘓」竟一躺20年！

第三劑疫苗今早9點開放預約！　5大QA一次看

桃園群聚+12「本土撐得住嗎」　鄉民唱衰1行業

從長榮離職改跑外送！他拋1.2億對帳單打臉

快訊／05：12台中東勢4.5地震　最大震度4級

青海規模6.9地震　她「裹棉被逃生」現場狀況曝

台灣最年輕死刑犯　自認罪有應得拒打麻藥

生理期「4種經血顏色」代表意義！

李靚蕾被挖「男友人親密貼臉照」！　身分曝光揭真相

第3劑疫苗怎預約？　超神疫苗地圖曝

中壢爆面試性侵！亮真槍「生理期也不放過」

2生肖、3星座今晚偏財運！　專家點名可衝2.1億大樂透

終於等到了！高雄最美Outlet 1／26開

更多

最夯影音

更多
兇手是誰？劉品言遭麥克風淹沒XD　《華燈2》她曝：大家看我眼光不一樣了

兇手是誰？劉品言遭麥克風淹沒XD　《華燈2》她曝：大家看我眼光不一樣了
失控水牛衝進餐廳「撞飛無辜男」　牛肉商家狂尋：屠宰前從店內逃脫

失控水牛衝進餐廳「撞飛無辜男」　牛肉商家狂尋：屠宰前從店內逃脫

「站路邊攔公車」遭貨車倒車輾過　7旬婦亡！司機：沒注意後方有人

「站路邊攔公車」遭貨車倒車輾過　7旬婦亡！司機：沒注意後方有人

搭公車「打翻飲料」女乘客頻致歉　司機停紅燈空檔默默清理：沒關係

搭公車「打翻飲料」女乘客頻致歉　司機停紅燈空檔默默清理：沒關係

小鐘鬆口將脫單！　 約「巨胸版黃捷」回家吃年夜飯

小鐘鬆口將脫單！　 約「巨胸版黃捷」回家吃年夜飯

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

【毛孩】福氣過好年

【毛孩】福氣過好年

毛毛商城百元紅包大放送，還推出虎年貓狗福氣好禮組，滿額再送百元購物金，馬上逛！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面