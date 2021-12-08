印度重大意外！軍機墜毀至少4死3重傷　參謀總長也在機上

▲印度軍用直升機8日墜毀4死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／編譯

新德里電視台報導，印度泰米爾納德邦（Tamil Nadu）8日發生軍用直升機墜毀意外，機上載有14人，包括多名國防部高層官員。據悉已有4人死亡、3人重傷，且參謀總長拉瓦特（Bipin Rawat）在機上。

Breaking: Army chopper crashes at Coonor in Nilgiris and it was carrying senior defence officials pic.twitter.com/eXmj7OHub0 — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@singhaman1904) December 8, 2021

這起墜機事故發生在泰米爾納德邦的尼爾吉利斯（Nilgiris），當時這架陸軍直升機在蘇盧爾（Sulur）軍事基地起飛後不久，便發生墜毀事故。現已知軍機墜毀後發生火災，現場竄出陣陣濃煙，搜救行動現已展開。目前的拉瓦特狀況尚待確認。

印度空軍稍早已透過推特證實，國防參謀總長拉瓦特也在機上，並已下令調查事故發生原因。在墜毀事故消息傳出後，總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）政府緊急召開內閣會議。

事故具體細節現階段仍有待釐清。但ANI引述消息指出，這起事故造成4人喪命，但有2人倖存，機上乘客包括拉瓦特及工作人員，還有一行人的家屬。

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

