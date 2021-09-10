　
快訊／美空軍基地「驚爆槍擊」全面封鎖　1名槍手仍在逃

 ▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據《衛星通訊社》最新消息，美國俄亥俄州萊特─派特森空軍基地（Wright-Patterson Air Force Base）於當地時間9日晚間發生槍擊事件，至少1名槍手涉案，目前尚未傳出傷亡。

美國空軍第88聯隊在推特上表示，當地時間9日晚間9時25分左右，緊急服務部門接獲通報指出，位於該基地內的「國家空軍和太空情報中心」（NASIC）A區發生槍擊事件。維安部隊目前已經封鎖基地，徹底搜查建築物，追捕槍手。


附近居民也表示，他們收到槍擊事件簡訊通知，並且聽見基地的擴音器傳來封鎖警報聲。

