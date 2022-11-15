烏克蘭全國「空襲警報」基輔遭轟炸　官員：俄軍回應總統G20談話

War is back on Bois. Kiev getting slammed with missiles. Man Zelensky sure would be worried if he weren't chilling in one of his American taxpayer funded safe houses out the country. pic.twitter.com/l5ApvrHSRn

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基在G20峰會上發表視訊談話後，當地時間15日下午全國空襲警報大響，基輔還傳出至少2聲爆炸巨響。烏克蘭總統辦公室主任表示，俄羅斯用飛彈回應澤倫斯基在G20峰會上的強而有力談話。

根據CNN報導，空襲警報響徹整個烏克蘭，在首都基輔，當地軍事管理部門表示，聽到了2聲爆炸聲，並指示居民留在避難所。當地軍事管理部門說，有4枚飛彈被擊落。

▲澤倫斯基在G20發表談話之後，基輔遭到俄軍轟炸。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@Malcolm_fleX48）



基輔市長在克里契科（Vitali Klitschko）Telegram上說，「首都遭到襲擊，根據初步訊息，佩切爾西基（Pecherskyi）居民區的2棟住宅樓遭到襲擊，多枚飛彈被基輔市上空的防空系統擊落。醫務人員和救援人員在襲擊現場，更詳細的訊息尚須等候。

Russia responds to @ZelenskyyUa's powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose.