烏克蘭全國「空襲警報」基輔遭轟炸　官員：俄軍回應總統G20談話

War is back on Bois. Kiev getting slammed with missiles.— Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) November 15, 2022
Man Zelensky sure would be worried if he weren't chilling in one of his American taxpayer funded safe houses out the country. pic.twitter.com/l5ApvrHSRn
記者林彥臣／綜合報導
烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基在G20峰會上發表視訊談話後，當地時間15日下午全國空襲警報大響，基輔還傳出至少2聲爆炸巨響。烏克蘭總統辦公室主任表示，俄羅斯用飛彈回應澤倫斯基在G20峰會上的強而有力談話。
根據CNN報導，空襲警報響徹整個烏克蘭，在首都基輔，當地軍事管理部門表示，聽到了2聲爆炸聲，並指示居民留在避難所。當地軍事管理部門說，有4枚飛彈被擊落。
▲澤倫斯基在G20發表談話之後，基輔遭到俄軍轟炸。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@Malcolm_fleX48）
基輔市長在克里契科（Vitali Klitschko）Telegram上說，「首都遭到襲擊，根據初步訊息，佩切爾西基（Pecherskyi）居民區的2棟住宅樓遭到襲擊，多枚飛彈被基輔市上空的防空系統擊落。醫務人員和救援人員在襲擊現場，更詳細的訊息尚須等候。
Russia responds to @ZelenskyyUa's powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose.— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 15, 2022
澤倫斯基在G20峰會上，概述了一項結束俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭的「10點和平計劃」，包括俄羅斯必須重申烏克蘭的領土完整性、從烏克蘭領土撤軍並賠償造成的損失，呼籲各國拒絕俄羅斯的核威脅等等。
