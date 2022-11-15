　
烏克蘭全國「空襲警報」基輔遭轟炸　官員：俄軍回應總統G20談話

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基在G20峰會上發表視訊談話後，當地時間15日下午全國空襲警報大響，基輔還傳出至少2聲爆炸巨響。烏克蘭總統辦公室主任表示，俄羅斯用飛彈回應澤倫斯基在G20峰會上的強而有力談話。

根據CNN報導，空襲警報響徹整個烏克蘭，在首都基輔，當地軍事管理部門表示，聽到了2聲爆炸聲，並指示居民留在避難所。當地軍事管理部門說，有4枚飛彈被擊落。

▲▼澤倫斯基在G20發表談話之後，基輔遭到俄軍轟炸。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@Malcolm_fleX48）

▲澤倫斯基在G20發表談話之後，基輔遭到俄軍轟炸。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@Malcolm_fleX48）

基輔市長在克里契科（Vitali Klitschko）Telegram上說，「首都遭到襲擊，根據初步訊息，佩切爾西基（Pecherskyi）居民區的2棟住宅樓遭到襲擊，多枚飛彈被基輔市上空的防空系統擊落。醫務人員和救援人員在襲擊現場，更詳細的訊息尚須等候。

澤倫斯基在G20峰會上，概述了一項結束俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭的「10點和平計劃」，包括俄羅斯必須重申烏克蘭的領土完整性、從烏克蘭領土撤軍並賠償造成的損失，呼籲各國拒絕俄羅斯的核威脅等等。

英國海軍將再造5艘「26型」護衛艦　應對俄羅斯威脅

新北飛彈陣地大擴建！　雄三、魚叉飛彈進駐防衛北台海

設毒氣感受、夜間戰鬥區　戰場心理抗壓訓練館與時俱進

英國首相蘇納克（Rishi Sunak）15日表示，為應對「俄羅斯威脅」，英國將落實一項造艦計劃，再建5艘26型大型多用途護衛艦，預期最晚本世紀30年代中期完工。

俄外長強調不是侵略　西方挑起俄在烏行動

澤倫斯基G20致詞故意說G19　拒俄使用核威脅

普丁按摩師逃了！擁克宮把柄「兒神秘暴斃」

班克西曝光「烏克蘭廢墟塗鴉」網超感動

