　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】快篩「實名制」上路！英文這樣說

▲快篩實名制上路第二天，民眾一早在藥局門口排隊等待購買快篩試劑,新冠肺炎,居家隔離3+4新制,居家照護,疫情。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

▲ 快篩實名制上路，民眾一早在藥局門口排隊等待購買快篩試劑。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

文／Buffy Kao

近日台灣疫情嚴峻，確診人數急遽上升，使得快篩需求大增，為了確保民眾權益，政府於4月28日起實施快篩實名制政策，但仍有不少民眾抱怨買不到快篩試劑。今天就讓我們從快篩缺貨的相關報導學英文吧！

shortage短缺

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayors on Tuesday urged the government to do more to address the shortage of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the wake of the recent surge in domestic cases. (CNA)
（反對黨國名黨和許多民進黨的市長在周二紛紛督促政府採取更多措施，以因應近期國內病例激增後，產生的新冠肺炎快篩短缺問題。）

address (v)代表「應付、處理」，重音放在第二音節，而這個單字更常見的意思為「地址」，重音在第一音節；另外，address還可以解釋為「對…演講、致詞」，當名詞時，可搭配動詞give。而不論是做動詞或名詞使用，都是用介系詞to，兩個都是多益測驗會出現的用法。

The issue of funding has yet to be addressed.
（資金問題尚未得到解決。）

He addressed a few introductory remarks to the audience.
（他向觀眾說了幾句開場白。）

She gave an address to the Royal Academy.
（她在皇家藝術院發表了演講。）

shortage (n)「短缺」來自於形容詞short，加上「-age」變成名詞用法，若缺乏的物品多於一個單字，則通常是用the shortage of N代表某件事物短缺，如快篩的英文COVID-19 rapid antigen tests包含五個單字，即可這樣使用。描述缺水時，則可簡單寫成water shortage。

There's a shortage of food and shelter in the refugee camps.
（難民營裡缺少足夠的食物和住處。）

The long hot summer has led to serious water shortages.
（這個夏天漫長而炎熱，導致嚴重缺水。）

in the wake of解釋為「隨之而來」，這個介系詞主要表達在某件事情發生後隨之而來的結果，of要接所發生的事情，因此結果要寫在前面，與中文的思考邏輯相反，要特別注意；
和動詞wake up「起床」意思完全不同。

Airport security was extra tight in the wake of yesterday‘s bomb attacks.
（繼昨天的炸彈襲擊後，機場安檢變得格外嚴格。）

surge是「急遽」的意思，本身可做動詞和名詞，英文解釋為a sudden and great increase「突然而劇烈的成長」；介系詞用in，後面接名詞，代表上升的事件。

An unexpected surge in electrical power caused the computer to crash.
（突然出現的電壓遽增導致電腦當機。）

The company's profits have surged.
（公司的利潤激增。）

另外，domestic是「國內的」意思，多益常見用法如domestic airlines／flights（國內航空公司／航班）。此外，它也有「家庭內的」意思，如domestic chores／duties／arrangements（家務瑣事／家庭責任／家務安排）。

Domestic opinion had turned against the war.
（國內輿論已轉而反對戰爭。）

name-based實名制

The government must boost test capacity, outline the schedule for its name-based rationing scheme for tests, and allow the import and sale of a wider range of tests as soon as possible. （政府必定要增加檢測量，定出實名制快篩分配的時間表，並且儘快允許一個更廣泛測試的進口和販賣。）

boost test capacity代表「增加檢測量」，boost (v)有「增強、改善」的意思，也可用作名詞使用，用作名詞時，增強的對象需加上介系詞to。此外，boost to confidence「增加信心」是英文中很常見的說法。

The theatre managed to boost its audiences by cutting ticket prices.
（劇院設法透過降低票價來增加觀眾數量。）

The lowering of interest rates will give a much-needed boost to the economy.
（降低利率將為經濟注入急需的推動力。）

Passing my driving test was such a boost to my confidence.
（通過了駕駛執照考試使我自信心大增。）

capacity是「容量、生產力」的意思，要用介係詞of來接容量的數字。此外，這個字也可以形容一個人的「辦事能力、才能」，要表達一個人的能力時，則是接上介係詞for。

The stadium has a seating capacity of 50,000.
（這個體育場能容納五萬人。）

She has a great capacity for hard work.
（她特別能吃苦耐勞。）

name-based是「根據姓名的」意思，因此可解釋為「實名制」。

ration可用做動詞或名詞，意思都是「分配」的意思，分配的物品要接上介系詞of，要表達分配的量則用to。

During the war, no one was allowed more than their ration of food, clothing, and fuel.
（戰爭期間，所有人得到的食物、衣服和燃料都不得超過其配給量。）

Do you remember when petrol was rationed to five gallons a week?
（你還記得以前每週配給五加侖汽油的時候嗎？）

【多益模擬試題】

1. The teachers’ association has announced that the food and drinks ________ supplied at the annual conference will not be provided this year.
(A) usually
(B) hugely
(C) evenly
(D) strictly

2. All passengers should present their ________ documents at the check-in counter.
(A) boarded
(B) boarding
(C) to board
(D) boards

3. Mayor Williams proudly described the city as a place where the citizens are ________ for their hospitality.
(A) returned
(B) known
(C) taken
(D) held

解析：

1. 正解(A)。語意為「教師聯合會已經宣佈，今年將不再提供年會上通常會提供的食物和飲料。」形容詞子句supplied at the annual conference中省去了關係代名詞which，意思就是往年通常的作法在今年有所變動，因此usually才是最合理的選擇。故(A)為正確答案。

2. 正解(B)。語意為「所有的乘客應該在報到處出示登機文件。」登機證、護照等皆可稱作登機文件，是機場慣用語。故(B)為正確答案。

3. 正解(B)。語意為「Williams市長驕傲地將這座城市描述為市民以熱情好客而聞名的地方。」本題要考動詞片語be known for「以…聞名」的說法，故(B)為正確答案。

延伸閱讀》「重症清零」是首要目標 從防疫目標學多益英文

►東購一起守護您！精選防疫品安心購，領樂透金現折50元，買愈多折愈多

►豆腐貓砂打折了！奴才們快準備

ET快訊
每天買10張股票「今年將賺2500萬！」　本金曝光傻了
18歲先有後婚　雙寶媽當酒店妹養家：婆家沒把我當人看
內裝接近自強號！　體驗「類火車」1小時驚呆他
確定了！　前MLB球星加盟中信兄弟
快訊／基隆長照中心爆12人確診！　1人死亡
鄭家純突拋「全裸畢業」震撼彈！　認：那裡是粉紅色
南韓戶外今起不用戴口罩！　街頭實景曝光
預測時事抽Apple！ 「全民神預測」東森幣搏翻倍

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

南橫爆了！通車首日6千車次湧入　最新措施：車陣逾5km禁止進入

【英語多益通】快篩「實名制」上路！英文這樣說

好市多新夯品「他推100%回購率」　千人狂讚！會員敲碗出單一口味

網瘋傳「東管處淪陷」　風管處急澄清：確診3名是外包人員

內裝接近自強號！體驗「類火車」1小時他驚呆　開箱文全場笑歪

快訊／基隆長照中心群聚擴大！今狂增10確診　病逝長者PCR呈陽性

新增2國小停課！確診者中1／4為國中小學生　台南累計6校停課

回報確診被開除！他提供「接觸者資料」老闆怒開告　超扯對話曝

6-11歲童開打新冠疫苗　教長：家長不用急著決定

快訊／兒童莫德納疫苗今開打　陳時中14:00說明

前主人是重金屬歌手！　搖滾鸚鵡狂嘶吼他無奈

連千毅道歉「造成社會紛擾」認太衝蹦　暗指鳳梨要檢討..地方大哥來電勸：做好自己！

女神理髮師日剪93顆頭 只服務男性剪到腰痠！

南橫公路正式全線通車！　民眾過夜搶頭香首日塞爆

庹宗康掩面淚崩「很怕顏佑庭停職」　炎亞綸臉僵曝心情：我真的很複雜

台鐵五一大停駛車站空蕩　翁痛批：這樣罷工很失望

南橫成「類停車場」塞爆　駕駛開到盡頭：堵8Km

萌弟不聽勸上沙發狂跳　下秒瞬間踩空「降肉」！

陸無人車竟自動向前開　穿越馬路巧停商店門口

移工不爽掃地投訴廖老大　翹腳靜看台人掃15分鐘

南橫爆了！通車首日6千車次湧入　最新措施：車陣逾5km禁止進入

【英語多益通】快篩「實名制」上路！英文這樣說

好市多新夯品「他推100%回購率」　千人狂讚！會員敲碗出單一口味

網瘋傳「東管處淪陷」　風管處急澄清：確診3名是外包人員

內裝接近自強號！體驗「類火車」1小時他驚呆　開箱文全場笑歪

快訊／基隆長照中心群聚擴大！今狂增10確診　病逝長者PCR呈陽性

新增2國小停課！確診者中1／4為國中小學生　台南累計6校停課

回報確診被開除！他提供「接觸者資料」老闆怒開告　超扯對話曝

6-11歲童開打新冠疫苗　教長：家長不用急著決定

快訊／兒童莫德納疫苗今開打　陳時中14:00說明

南橫爆了！通車首日6千車次湧入　最新措施：車陣逾5km禁止進入

疫苗捕蚊不可少　農業局：日本腦炎免煩惱

快訊／林俊憲助理喉嚨癢快篩陽性　辦公室緊急改採居家上班

俄軍總參謀長親赴烏東前線　烏軍突襲！傳受傷急返俄治療

直擊臨櫃報稅首日！國稅局湧人潮　26萬戶已完成申報

張兆志植髮7000根「驚人髮量」曝光！狠砸57萬變身　網驚：認不出來

迎新宿營「拔毛獻祭」　他遭學長姊霸凌：榨的油可以生超大的火

屏東自小客暗夜高速衝撞！紅綠燈「斷頭」落地　駕駛搶救中

每天買10張股票「今年將賺2500萬」　投入金額驚呆！網刷+1求教學

2022桃園市議員選戰　國民黨桃園區初選民調凌濤、張碩芳勝出

胖到127公斤遭同學霸凌　肉肉女1年甩63公斤變爆乳女神

生活熱門新聞

LINE一項免費功能消失　網友全崩潰

孕婦偷情「怕寶寶基因改變」　崩潰求救蘇怡寧

嬰高燒發抖翻白眼　他闖急診救一命

連4天破萬　專家提醒別去這地方：染疫機率非常高

出門玩確診！女揭採檢流程：不是3＋4

陽性率49.2%太誇張　醫喊禁內用、遠距上課

都在家中鏢！兇手卻怪他PCR「害我被關」

嬰等1小時不治　醫嘆：早說出實話

他確診被開除「老闆還提告」　超扯對話曝

買房被念爆！婆婆事後直接搬進來

連3天破萬　醫估日增到這數字就要退了

3天破3.8萬例　專家籲快做3件事：很多人不當一回事

今晨12.8℃！3縣市大雨　全台變天防10級強風

快訊／雨區擴大！4縣市大雨　全台溼答答

更多熱門

相關新聞

不是假消息！美國快篩上網免費拿　他嗆指揮中心：能不能「類美國」

不是假消息！美國快篩上網免費拿　他嗆指揮中心：能不能「類美國」

立委高嘉瑜日前指出，德國人每天快篩後才出門，呼籲台灣盡快進口德國30元唾液試劑。指揮中心則澄清，德國並沒有要求民眾一定要天天快篩才能出門，且快篩試劑價格也不是台幣30元。對此，立委洪孟楷批評，大動作澄清德國快篩價格沒有意義，在美國家戶都可以免費獲得快篩，「民進黨強調台美關係最好，那我們能不能類美國一下？」

花蓮社區快篩陽性率激增　徐榛蔚：相對穩定

花蓮社區快篩陽性率激增　徐榛蔚：相對穩定

桃園加快居隔通知　已補發1萬7千份

桃園加快居隔通知　已補發1萬7千份

前台大醫「點名2縣市」考慮快篩陽＝確診！

前台大醫「點名2縣市」考慮快篩陽＝確診！

竹縣+191　竹北、竹東成熱區

竹縣+191　竹北、竹東成熱區

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益快篩實名制

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

網轟慣老闆！釣出Joeman親回

LINE一項免費功能消失　網友全崩潰

萬華男過馬路「慘遭4車連撞」　頭部重創送醫不治

孕婦偷情「怕寶寶基因改變」　崩潰求救蘇怡寧

嬰高燒發抖翻白眼　他闖急診救一命

連4天破萬　專家提醒別去這地方：染疫機率非常高

「林瑞陽想先帶孩子回台灣」陸網再爆夫妻慘況

新兵嘴爛求驗退！醫問背景秒愣

出門玩確診！女揭採檢流程：不是3＋4

賓士男女叫不醒　破窗救人好尷尬

繳11年房貸「房卻是別人的」房東哭

餐廳老闆夫妻身亡　員工自責痛哭

鳳梨全裸回嘴連千毅！「驚見19.5cm外露」

上海「恐怖活人裝屍袋」影片引網怒

她隔離擔心愛犬暴食　監視超心疼

更多

最夯影音

更多
前主人是重金屬歌手！　搖滾鸚鵡狂嘶吼他無奈

前主人是重金屬歌手！　搖滾鸚鵡狂嘶吼他無奈
連千毅道歉「造成社會紛擾」認太衝蹦　暗指鳳梨要檢討..地方大哥來電勸：做好自己！

連千毅道歉「造成社會紛擾」認太衝蹦　暗指鳳梨要檢討..地方大哥來電勸：做好自己！

女神理髮師日剪93顆頭 只服務男性剪到腰痠！

女神理髮師日剪93顆頭 只服務男性剪到腰痠！

南橫公路正式全線通車！　民眾過夜搶頭香首日塞爆

南橫公路正式全線通車！　民眾過夜搶頭香首日塞爆

庹宗康掩面淚崩「很怕顏佑庭停職」　炎亞綸臉僵曝心情：我真的很複雜

庹宗康掩面淚崩「很怕顏佑庭停職」　炎亞綸臉僵曝心情：我真的很複雜

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

東森寵物APP下載領50

東森寵物APP下載領50

歡慶東森寵物APP上線，下載即領50！數量有限，早領早享受

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面