心臟突停27分鐘！　她醒來驚「天堂是真的」：我看到耶穌背後有金色光

▲海因斯醒來後寫下「It's real」。（圖／翻攝自IG「madiejohnson」）
記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導
美國加州（California）婦女海因斯（Tina Hines）因心臟病發作，經歷了長達27分鐘的死亡，被救醒後在紙上寫下「（天堂）是真的」（It's real），而且色彩非常鮮活。海因斯的姪女薔森（Madie Johnson）則是把她寫下的凌亂字跡刺在手腕上，並貼文和2.4萬名粉絲分享，「太酷了，不得不告訴大家。」
綜合外電報導，平時生活作息相當健康的海因斯於2018年2月準備和老公布萊恩（Brian）去登山，地點在亞利桑那州的鳳凰城（Phoenix, Arizona），但就在出發前，她突然暈厥倒地。布萊恩立刻對她實施心肺復甦術（CPR），一直到救護車來前都沒有停止；送往醫院途中，接手的救護人員5度（薔森的說法是4次）使用心臟去顫救護器對她進行急救。
▲海因斯已經出院回歸正常生活。（圖／翻攝自IG「madiejohnson」）
海因斯一度死亡長達27分鐘，最終在醫院被救活。她醒來後體力非常虛弱無法說話，激動地要來紙和筆，以凌亂難解的字跡寫下「這是真的」。她後來接受基督教廣播網（CBN NEWS）訪問時表示，天堂是真的，「太真實了，而且色彩非常鮮活。」海因斯描述，她看到天堂黑色的大門，耶穌就站在她面前，背後閃耀著金色的光芒。
接受數週的治療和休養後，她已經出院回到家中，並維持過往健康的日常作息。薔森則是在一次聚會中宣布，要把阿姨在紙上寫下的字刺在手上；她在Instagram上告訴粉絲，這件事讓她對基督信仰感到更加堅定，「我愛妳海因斯，妳對上帝和眾人的愛已經改變了我對愛和生活的看法。」
(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️