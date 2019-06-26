　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

心臟突停27分鐘！　她醒來驚「天堂是真的」：我看到耶穌背後有金色光

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼美婦心臟驟停27分鐘　醒來稱上過天堂遇到耶穌。（圖／翻攝自IG「madiejohnson」）

▲海因斯醒來後寫下「It's real」。（圖／翻攝自IG「madiejohnson」）

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

美國加州（California）婦女海因斯（Tina Hines）因心臟病發作，經歷了長達27分鐘的死亡，被救醒後在紙上寫下「（天堂）是真的」（It's real），而且色彩非常鮮活。海因斯的姪女薔森（Madie Johnson）則是把她寫下的凌亂字跡刺在手腕上，並貼文和2.4萬名粉絲分享，「太酷了，不得不告訴大家。」

綜合外電報導，平時生活作息相當健康的海因斯於2018年2月準備和老公布萊恩（Brian）去登山，地點在亞利桑那州的鳳凰城（Phoenix, Arizona），但就在出發前，她突然暈厥倒地。布萊恩立刻對她實施心肺復甦術（CPR），一直到救護車來前都沒有停止；送往醫院途中，接手的救護人員5度（薔森的說法是4次）使用心臟去顫救護器對她進行急救。

▲▼美婦心臟驟停27分鐘　醒來稱上過天堂遇到耶穌。（圖／翻攝自IG「madiejohnson」）

▲海因斯已經出院回歸正常生活。（圖／翻攝自IG「madiejohnson」）

海因斯一度死亡長達27分鐘，最終在醫院被救活。她醒來後體力非常虛弱無法說話，激動地要來紙和筆，以凌亂難解的字跡寫下「這是真的」。她後來接受基督教廣播網（CBN NEWS）訪問時表示，天堂是真的，「太真實了，而且色彩非常鮮活。」海因斯描述，她看到天堂黑色的大門，耶穌就站在她面前，背後閃耀著金色的光芒。

接受數週的治療和休養後，她已經出院回到家中，並維持過往健康的日常作息。薔森則是在一次聚會中宣布，要把阿姨在紙上寫下的字刺在手上；她在Instagram上告訴粉絲，這件事讓她對基督信仰感到更加堅定，「我愛妳海因斯，妳對上帝和眾人的愛已經改變了我對愛和生活的看法。」

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️

Madie Johnson（@madiejohnson）分享的貼文 於 張貼

ET快訊
深V妹甜笑就狂晃！超暈「25秒影片」神人開門　網暴動
桃園騎士等紅燈…後照鏡驚見「五腳蜈蚣」饋咖被讚爆：台灣人默契
花蓮嬤煮「長土裡特製咖啡」給日軍喝：精神很好　協會挖真相驚呆
嗆爆罷工長榮空姐！火辣護理師「無奈66字」狠打臉　網看完超心

關鍵字：北美要聞,心臟病,耶穌

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

22歲I罩杯櫻花女職員辣曬上空照　2年拍17部無碼片遭逮

心臟突停27分鐘！　她醒來驚「天堂是真的」：我看到耶穌背後有金色光

「川習會」目標是重啟美中貿易談判！美高階官員爆：可能談華為

被嗆「X障」！川普爆氣了　推特連發：會讓伊朗完全消失

帳篷雨中坍塌大漏電　印度慶典踩踏意外15死50傷

10年增加2.8兆稅收！美18名億萬富翁公開呼籲：向我們課富人稅解決貧富不均　

一張面具行騙世界！他假扮國防部長請求金援　成功得手8000萬

車載「28罐丁烷瓦斯」！川普訪韓前夕　男駕車衝撞美駐韓大使館

英國嚴重鼠患女王都被嚇到　倫敦陷老鼠大軍出現變異種

男童從欄杆縫「頭下腳上」摔落　母飛撲抓住一條腿救回

「大小姐」吳兆絃參加選秀　華晨宇大批「沒靈魂」...她崩潰哭了！

爽一夏！生蠔丟進啤酒乎乾　泰式日式鍋、現烤焗烤任你吃

吳宗憲：藝能界的事都雞婆一下　「講的就是真的，否則就不講」

暖心司機載客突遇火燒車　爬橋墩冒險救火：我盡力了

最暖父親節！玩偶暗藏懷孕驚喜 壯漢爸緊抱痛哭：最棒禮物

韓國瑜政見會3分鐘跳針狂謝高雄人　「3大保證」讓網友全崩潰了

黃鐙輝捕獲「寶可夢阿伯」　超持久抓寶神器ZenFone Max曝光

第三次被酸！韓國瑜與模範生合影 學生拿這本《為什麼愛說謊》合照

反罷工內勤嗆「不爽我來做」　空姐反酸：妳這臉能考上空服員嗎

挑戰台灣人底線！流水麵機夾珍珠　她這樣喝珍奶...網：不要再玩了喔！

22歲I罩杯櫻花女職員辣曬上空照　2年拍17部無碼片遭逮

心臟突停27分鐘！　她醒來驚「天堂是真的」：我看到耶穌背後有金色光

「川習會」目標是重啟美中貿易談判！美高階官員爆：可能談華為

被嗆「X障」！川普爆氣了　推特連發：會讓伊朗完全消失

帳篷雨中坍塌大漏電　印度慶典踩踏意外15死50傷

10年增加2.8兆稅收！美18名億萬富翁公開呼籲：向我們課富人稅解決貧富不均　

一張面具行騙世界！他假扮國防部長請求金援　成功得手8000萬

車載「28罐丁烷瓦斯」！川普訪韓前夕　男駕車衝撞美駐韓大使館

英國嚴重鼠患女王都被嚇到　倫敦陷老鼠大軍出現變異種

男童從欄杆縫「頭下腳上」摔落　母飛撲抓住一條腿救回

微型辦公室新生力軍　Canon推三新系列商用印表機

「高雄小三通」航線沒申請…公司早已解散！市府急切割　潘恒旭回應了

未成年少女遭性侵懷孕　家人一驗NDA「女嬰的爸是姨丈」

更新／台南永康出租套房傳煙味3命危　父親女兒救回兒子不治

他當兵伙食吃泥水稀飯超慘　網曝金六結「帶毛OO」更是一絕

Line推「Smart Channel」功能　個人化推播生活訊息

瘋電影／復仇者聯盟：終局之戰　想走的一個也留不住

影／雷瑪西烏、法官背靠背！洋基連續28場開轟刷新紀錄

22歲I罩杯櫻花女職員辣曬上空照　2年拍17部無碼片遭逮

全家都騙子！他在鄉下鐵皮屋編出發財夢　坑拐大老闆們破10億

勇氣+9騎士載熱褲妹秀操作 跨雙黃線超警車下秒直接GG...

國際熱門新聞

18歲男卡進碎肉機　只剩一雙腳..

親媽一句話...女砸千萬整型3..

扮獅演習地震脫逃　真獅全看傻

被嗆智障　川普：會讓伊朗消失！

「心死」27分鐘！她醒來驚：天..

46歲人妻胸部狂長「比頭還大」..

梅根新家花費9千萬　納稅人買單

美18名巨富呼籲：向我們課富人..

I罩杯女2年拍17部無碼片　遭..

「川習會」目標是重啟美中貿易談..

218台人被送中　銬上飛機畫面..

帳篷倒塌大漏電　印度15死50..

他戴面具假扮國防部長　成功騙得..

眼鏡蛇鑽入花園　黑狗護主「叼起..

更多熱門

相關新聞

「川習會」目標是重啟美中貿易談判

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）即將和中國國家主席習近平於20國集團（G20）大阪峰會會談，一名美國高級政府官員表示，兩人的會談目標是重啟美中貿易談判，這項目標很有機會達成。這是自5月美中貿易談判破局之後，川普和習近平首次會談。

道瓊大跌179.32點　信心指數創2年新低

被嗆智障　川普：會讓伊朗消失！

美18名巨富呼籲：向我們課富人稅解決貧富不均

《美日安保條約》終止？日：川普證實不會退

讀者迴響

發燒話題

味全龍 福衛七號 秋行軍蟲 反送中遊行 謝忻不倫阿翔 長榮罷工 江明學 羅志祥于大夢 王令麟 賀一航驟逝 林志玲結婚 阿羅哈客運 地震 金曲獎 NBA選秀 王令麟 馬如龍 東大門夜市燒毀 聖母峰 蒼井優閃婚 喬喬 隨機殺人 王令麟 具荷拉 許志安 日暈 黃捷 秦偉性侵 李兆基 王令麟 復仇者聯盟 生死接線員 朴有天退演藝圈 郭台銘 總統大選 張敏 陳偉殷 Uniqlo 王令麟 高圓圓 我們與惡的距離 酒駕修法 中職轉播 愛山林 曾沛慈 王令麟 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 歐陽娜娜 雞排妹 TWICE 木曜4超玩 冰與火之歌 王令麟 安以軒懷孕 統一發票 勝利退演藝圈 台新金控 甲山林 王令麟 王柏融 王金平 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 有馬妹 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 王令麟 蔡英文 許智傑 張庭瑚 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 王令麟 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 王令麟 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 習近平 王令麟 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 優適活 王令麟 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 王令麟 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 信義房屋 王令麟 董梓甯 韓國瑜 頂新 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 王令麟 吉澤明步 宋仲基宋慧喬 大金空調 東森自然美 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 王令麟 颱風即時 聲林之王 孫安佐 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 停班停課 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 吳奇隆劉詩詩 微熱山丘 王令麟 錦榮Akemi

熱門新聞

嬤煮特製咖啡給日軍喝　真相驚呆

長榮溫情喊話　內部Line訊息曝光

剛拿贊助辦完婚禮…網紅1週火速宣布離婚！

韓國瑜3分跳針謝高雄！網友崩潰了

嗆爆罷工長榮空姐！護理師66字狠打臉

騎士等紅燈驚見五腳蜈蚣！萬人讚爆

33K男年存35萬　超刻苦生活曝光

熱帶低壓往北成3號颱？大雨再灌大台北

她下車大喊「我要死在你車上！」　傻眼結局網笑翻

18歲男卡進碎肉機　只剩一雙腳在外

親媽一句話...女砸千萬整型300次

最容易招來渣男的3個星座女！

愛紗爆「離婚後性情大變」！踢開20年經紀人

罷工隔天黃金交叉！空姐支持度跌破2成

浩子上工！于美人曝「他後台超暖舉動」

更多

最夯影音

更多

「大小姐」吳兆絃參加選秀　華晨宇大批「沒靈魂」...她崩潰哭了！

爽一夏！生蠔丟進啤酒乎乾　泰式日式鍋、現烤焗烤任你吃

吳宗憲：藝能界的事都雞婆一下　「講的就是真的，否則就不講」

暖心司機載客突遇火燒車　爬橋墩冒險救火：我盡力了

最暖父親節！玩偶暗藏懷孕驚喜 壯漢爸緊抱痛哭：最棒禮物

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

這就是街舞2易烊千璽燃炸

羅志祥.易烊千璽.吳建豪.韓庚battle炸現場!每周日20:00台灣網路獨家

輕鬆看新聞 三百萬大獎加碼大放送！

看新聞蒐集金幣，日抽7-11 50元購物金，週抽掃地機器人、SOGO禮券等大獎！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面