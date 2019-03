高材生隱居當野人！「13年沒買新衣服」月花7千塊　一家三口吃即期食物

莫皓光畢業於香港大學教育系,並擁有香港浸會大學碩士學位。畢業後,他沒有在城市工作,而是隱居郊外當一名農夫,和太太、兒子一起,過著貼近自然的簡樸生活。13年來,他沒有買過一件新衣服,一家人都吃素,每月的開銷只有2000元。#隱居 #農夫 #香港大學 Mok Ho Kwong graduated from the Faculty of Education of the University of Hong Kong and holds a master's degree from the Hong Kong Baptist University. After graduation, he did not work in the city, but chose a secluded life in the suburbs as a farmer. During the past 13 years, he didn’t buy any new clothing. With his wife and son, he lives a simple life close to nature. The whole family is vegetarian, and their monthly expense is only 2000 yuan.