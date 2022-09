烏克蘭挖出「生殖器被割斷」遺體　議員悲憤：俄羅斯混蛋該付代價

▲隨著伊久姆亂葬崗開挖,越來越多死狀悽慘的遺體被發掘。(圖/路透)



記者林彥臣/綜合報導

烏克蘭日前收復伊久姆(Izyum)後,又在當地發現與布查(Bucha)類似的亂葬崗,開挖之後發現死狀相當悽慘殘忍,其中包括一具被雙手反綁、生殖器被割斷的遺體。烏克蘭國會議員索夫桑(Inna Sovsun)對此悲憤表示,俄羅斯混蛋應該付出代價。

The horrors of the #Kharkiv region are gnawing away.

Another corpse was found in a mass grave near #Izyum. Before he was killed, his hands were tied and his genitals were cut off.

Russian bastards have to pay for it!#IzyumMassacre pic.twitter.com/dHzKPNTNtG