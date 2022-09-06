　
【英語多益通】颱風重創山區緊急「撤離」英文怎麼說？

▲▼ 軒嵐諾颱風傳災情，平溪落石、電線桿歪斜 。（圖／記者郭世賢翻攝）

▲ 軒嵐諾颱風傳災情，平溪落石、電線桿歪斜 。（圖／記者郭世賢翻攝）

文／Buffy Kao

被稱為「超級颱風」的強颱軒嵐諾，挾帶豐沛雨量和強陣風勢來襲，全台發布陸上及海上警報，部分縣市也因此停班停課。有鑑於強颱威力，部分台灣航空調整航班，今天就讓我們來看看國外媒體如何報導因颱風取消班機的說法吧！

flight cancellation 班機取消

Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s southern Okinawa Island. The typhoon is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean Peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding. (taiwannews)
（日本的沖繩島南部已經下令撤離和航班取消。颱風預期會為韓國帶來大量降雨，甚至可能會引發淹水。）

evacuation and flight cancellation 解釋為「撤離和班機取消」， 名詞evacuation來自於動詞evacuate，前者字尾是「-tion」變化，動詞字尾為「-ate」，是常見的字尾變化。evacuate加上介系詞from代表「從…地方撤離」的概念，採用被動態。

A thousand people were evacuated from their homes following the floods.
（洪水爆發後，一千人撤離了他們的家園。​）

The police evacuated the village shortly before the explosion.
（在爆炸前不久，警察將村莊裡的人全都疏散了。）

名詞cancellation來自於動詞cancel，概念是重複字尾加上「-ation」。

They had to cancel tomorrow’s game because of the bad weather.
（因為天氣太糟，他們不得不取消了明天的比賽。）

The 7:10 train to Budapest has been canceled.
（7點10分開往布達佩斯的火車被取消了。）

上述兩句例句主動和被動態的變化各有不同的重點。前句是直接表達某人必須取消活動，而後句則是用被動態表達火車班次被取消。

Many trains are subject to cancellation because of the flooding.
（多趟列車因洪水而被取消。）

The theatre tickets were sold out, so we waited to see if there were any cancellations.
（電影票已經賣光了，所以我們等著看是否有退票。）

intense rainfall 大量降雨

intense rainfall指的是「大量降雨」，形容詞intense表示「強烈的、熱切的」。動詞intensify有「強化」之意，是字尾「-ify」的動詞字尾變化。另外intensity則是「-ity」名詞字尾變化，有「強烈、劇烈」的意思。

He suddenly felt an intense pain in his back.
（他突然覺得背部一陣劇痛。）

Fighting around the capital has intensified in the last few hours.
（首都周圍的戰鬥在過去的幾小時裡變得更加激烈。）

The explosion was of such intensity that it was heard five miles away.
（爆炸的巨響五英里以外都能聽見。）

除了intense之外，另一個形容詞intensive則有「密集的、深入的」，字尾「-sive」也是常見的形容詞字尾。

Intensive bombing had reduced the city to rubble.
（密集轟炸把城市炸成了一片瓦礫。）

密集課的英文就是two weeks of intensive training「兩周的密集訓練」或是an intensive course in English「英語密集課程」的說法。

而rainfall是一個複合名詞，來自於the rain falls這個概念，將名詞和動詞組合一起變成降雨的名詞變化。

Heavy rainfall ruined the match.
（大雨讓這場比賽泡了湯。）

The average annual rainfall in this region is 750 mm.
（該地區年平均降雨量是750毫米。）

shelter 收容所、避難所

Ships were told to return to port to take shelter from the wind, and the center also urged people against large gatherings both indoors and outdoors.
（船隻被告知要返回港口來迴避強風，該中心也督促人們避免大型室內或戶外的聚會。）

take shelter from the wind解釋為「迴避強風」，take shelter就是「尋找遮蔽物」的意思，名詞shelter代表「避風港」，常見的說法如air-raid shelter「防空洞」、animal shelter 「動物收容所」等。

They opened a shelter to provide temporary housing for the city’s homeless.
（他們開設了一個收容所，爲該市無家可歸者提供臨時的住宿。）

temporary housing「遊民收容所」就是shelter的同義詞，通常搭配動詞片語give／provide shelter from...「提供避難所來抵抗…」的用法，介系詞from要連接躲避的事物，例如下雨或強風。shelter也可以當動詞，有「躲避、避難」的意思。

We were caught in a thunderstorm, without anywhere to shelter.
（我們遇上了雷陣雨，沒有避雨的地方。）

A group of us were sheltering from the rain under the trees.
（我們一群人在樹下避雨。）

另外，urge sb against...「督促某人避免…」動詞urge在多益測驗中很常見，通常用在促使某人去做某件事urge sb to V，後方用to加原型動詞，屬於不定詞用法。urge也可以當作名詞，有「衝動、慾望」的意思。

Lawyers will urge the parents to take further legal action.
（律師們會力勸家長們採取進一步的法律行動。）

形容詞變化是urgent，有「急迫的」的意思，字尾「-ent」表達形容詞字尾，名詞變化則是urgency「急迫性」。

The most urgent thing in a fire is to make sure everyone is out of the building.
（失火時最緊要的事是確保所有人都撤離大樓。）

Many people are in urgent need of food and water.
（很多人極需食物和水。）

【多益模擬試題】 

1. Next Thursday the Lambert Historical Society will present __________ methods for learning more about the history of your home.
(A) specify
(B) specifying
(C) specific
(D) specifications

2. Although Oliver Rodriguez’ books have shaped the way that businesses handle staff relations, he does not consider __________ an expert on the subject.
(A) he
(B) him
(C) his
(D) himself

3. Since many people want to attend the awards ceremony on Friday, extra buses will be made __________ to the public.
(A) additional
(B) frequent
(C) available
(D) employable

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。題意為「下周四Lambert歷史協會將會介紹明確的方法讓你能夠更了解關於你家房屋的歷史。」本題要選一個適合的形容詞來修飾空格後方的methods（方法），故(C)為正解。

2. 正解為(D)。題意為「儘管Oliver Rodriguez的書已經塑造了公司處理員工關係的方式，他並不認為自己是這方面的專家。」本題要考sb consider oneself sb else的動詞consider用法，故(D)「他自己」為正解。

3. 正解為(C)。題意為「由於許多人想要參加周五的頒獎典禮，因此將向大眾提供額外的巴士。」本題在考慣用語sth be made available的用法，available在此代表「取得」的意思，故(C)為正解。

延伸閱讀》要出國啦！颱風警報怎麼看？

相關新聞

南韓「軒嵐諾風災」至少2死　7人被淹地下室

南韓「軒嵐諾風災」至少2死　7人被淹地下室

颱風「軒嵐諾」6日凌晨直撲南韓，雖然是快閃登陸約2個半小時，卻帶來極端的暴雨、強浪和淹水災情，綜合南韓媒體報導，各地已累計2人死亡、9人失蹤，其中有7人都是在浦項市一處公寓地下停車場中失去聯繫，由於暴雨這處地下停車場面臨淹水，消防當局正盡速實施抽水作業，以利搜索失蹤者。

軒嵐諾害南韓水深火熱　工廠火災又淹水

軒嵐諾害南韓水深火熱　工廠火災又淹水

軒嵐諾遺毒！海上驚見超大冷水坑

軒嵐諾遺毒！海上驚見超大冷水坑

軒嵐諾襲南韓已1失蹤　驚天「猛浪」畫面曝

軒嵐諾襲南韓已1失蹤　驚天「猛浪」畫面曝

軒嵐諾「旋風過境南韓」這狀況超罕見

軒嵐諾「旋風過境南韓」這狀況超罕見

