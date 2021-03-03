　
快訊／荷蘭「新冠檢測中心」附近驚傳爆炸！　窗戶震到碎裂

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據《法新社》、俄羅斯《衛星通訊社》等外媒最新消息，荷蘭北部城鎮博芬卡斯珀爾（Bovenkarspel）於當地時間3日上午6時55分左右發生爆炸，地點位於一間新冠肺炎檢測中心附近。

北荷蘭省警方表示，建築物窗戶被震碎毀壞，但目前沒有任何人員傷亡。相關單位已經在現場拉起封鎖線，投入調查。

荷蘭爆炸新冠肺炎世界疫情

