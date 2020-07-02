　
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

iCloud網頁App今晨當機！網站無法開啟　蘋果2小時解決

▲▼iCloud網頁App無法開啟。（圖／取自網路）

▲iCloud網頁App無法開啟。（圖／取自Twitter）

記者王曉敏／綜合報導

今（2）日上午有部分用戶出現iCloud網頁App無法正常開啟的狀況。截至稍早，相關問題已解決。

今日上午有部分用戶反映iCloud網頁App無法開啟，並顯示「"‌iCloud‌ can't find that page」的畫面。據網路服務診斷網站DownDetector顯示，狀況主要集中發生於美國及日本，問題回報高峰於今日上午6點52分。

據蘋果系統狀態頁面顯示，今日上午6時25分至8時10分間，有部分用戶在使用iCloud網頁App服務時遇到問題，目前相關狀況已解決。

近日YouTube頻道「iupdate」分享了一則影片，影片中三款不同尺寸的iPhone 12再度曝光，不過片中的iPhone 12仍是模型，並非蘋果官方的實機。

