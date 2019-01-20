　
快訊／敘利亞巴士爆炸「車頂破洞」窗全碎車體焦黑　至少2死12傷

國際中心／綜合報導

敘利亞北部阿夫林地區（Afrin）20日發生爆炸事件，一輛載有多名乘客的巴士在政府辦公室周邊一處公車站爆炸，至少造成2人死亡。目前救難人員已趕抵現場進行後續處理，而當局也呼籲附近居民避開事發現場。

根據土耳其媒體「新曙光報」（Yeni Safak）報導，至少2人死亡，另有12人受傷。另據當地媒體On the Ground News在推特公布的消息，死亡人數可能已達到4人，是一枚放置在公車上的土製炸彈（IED）所引起。

關鍵字：敘利亞,爆炸

