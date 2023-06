洪水夾帶「大量垃圾」淹沒街道！　海地致災性豪雨釀42死

▲洪水夾帶泥流和大量垃圾淹沒街道。(圖/CFP)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

海地本周末降下致災性豪雨,引發嚴重洪水與山崩,目前已知造成至少42人死亡,從曝光的畫面可以看到,洪水夾帶泥流和大量垃圾淹沒街道,這也讓早已因幫派暴力、經濟崩潰而陷入長期人道主義危機的海地,面臨更加危急的情況。

At least 15 people have been killed and several are still missing after heavy rains sparked widespread flooding and landslides across Haiti.



