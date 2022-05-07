　
烏克蘭TB-2無人機擊沉「俄軍登陸艇」　畫面曝光

▲▼烏克蘭TB-2無人機擊沉「俄軍登陸艇」。（圖／翻攝自烏克蘭國防部推特）

▲烏克蘭TB-2無人機擊沉「俄軍登陸艇」。（圖／翻攝自烏克蘭國防部推特）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭國防部釋出最新影像指出，土耳其製的 TB-2無人機，擊沉一艘俄軍Serna級登陸艇。烏克蘭國防部還在推特上嘲諷俄羅斯，5月9日的閱兵，今年將會在蛇島附近的海底舉行。

根據烏克蘭國防部7日公布的戰果，擊斃俄軍約25100人，擊落軍機199架、擊毀坦克1122輛，擊沉水面艦艇11艘。

