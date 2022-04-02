首款摺疊iPhone最快2025年推出　分析師：採「蝴蝶機」開闔

▲分析師表示，蘋果首款摺疊產品可能採用開闔式。（圖／取自MacRumors）



記者葉國吏／綜合報導

天風國際分析師郭明錤，先前曾經預測蘋果將在2023年推出摺疊iPhone，不過他最新預測是認為在2025年才會推出，而且不會採用翻蓋式設計。

郭明錤在1日晚間於推特發文指出，蘋果公司最快應該會在2025年推出首款摺疊產品，而這款摺疊產品可能是iPad，也有可能是結合iPad的iPhone。

另外郭明錤也透露，蘋果摺疊產品應該不會採取類似三星Galaxy Z Flip的翻蓋式設計，而是類似蝴蝶機Galaxy Z Fold的開闔式設計。

I expected Apple to launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2024 in my reports last year, but now it's clear this prediction needs to be revised. I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone. https://t.co/HGIDPFvdar