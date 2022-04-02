　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

首款摺疊iPhone最快2025年推出　分析師：採「蝴蝶機」開闔

▲分析師表示，蘋果正著手可摺疊Macbook的研究。（圖／取自MacRumors）

▲分析師表示，蘋果首款摺疊產品可能採用開闔式。（圖／取自MacRumors）

記者葉國吏／綜合報導　

天風國際分析師郭明錤，先前曾經預測蘋果將在2023年推出摺疊iPhone，不過他最新預測是認為在2025年才會推出，而且不會採用翻蓋式設計。

郭明錤在1日晚間於推特發文指出，蘋果公司最快應該會在2025年推出首款摺疊產品，而這款摺疊產品可能是iPad，也有可能是結合iPad的iPhone。

另外郭明錤也透露，蘋果摺疊產品應該不會採取類似三星Galaxy Z Flip的翻蓋式設計，而是類似蝴蝶機Galaxy Z Fold的開闔式設計。

►可愛＋性感睡衣超便宜！穿上讓男友更愛妳

ET快訊
世界盃足球賽抽籤！　分組結果出爐
快訊／新竹兒童藝術節活動首日喊卡！　暫停開放
快訊／世新大學再增1確診　全校「停止到校上課10天」
連假小確幸！咖啡買2送2、零食第2件0元　超商優惠一次看
清明節4大禁忌要小心　命理師曝「5大轉運秘訣」讓你旺整年
快訊／「小林同學」林昀儒驚傳確診　返國落地採檢陽性
預測時事抽Apple！ 「全民神預測」東森幣搏翻倍

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

科技新鮮事隨時爆，按讚成為3C達人

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 3C家電最新 全站最新

首款摺疊iPhone最快2025年推出　分析師：採「蝴蝶機」開闔

劉冠廷飆演技連換4種身分　秀出「神平板」工作、娛樂全搞定

一代神機無法更新！　蘋果iOS 16新功能曝「不支援3款舊iPhone」

LINE為何狂下「櫻花雨」？　官方親曝背後暖心原因

iPhone電量狂掉！　蘋果釋出iOS 15.4.1更新修復耗電問題

切錯帳號？　三星讚嘆「中國最便宜摺疊手機」：相當驚艷

【聲林之王3】EP6 純享版｜徐佳瑩 同理 阿蘭 身騎白馬｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 Faye詹雯婷 Bii畢書盡 曹雅雯 乱彈阿翔 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP6 純享版｜乱彈阿翔 李拾壹 九九 良心｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 Faye詹雯婷 Bii畢書盡 曹雅雯 乱彈阿翔 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP6 精華｜史詩級大作！阿蘭.同理融古調元素吟唱《身騎白馬》新樣貌圓徐佳瑩心願｜庾澄慶 乱彈阿翔 Faye 曹雅雯 畢書盡 Lulu｜Jungle Voice 3

水泥塔倒塌「近距離視角曝」　怪手駕駛跳車逃！下秒煙霧瀰漫

【聲林之王3】EP12 精華｜不分伯仲！「金曲歌手廝殺」 楊淑喻夾帶殺氣猛攻　阿蘭聲嘶力竭奉陪到底｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 韋禮安 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

張惠妹被禁足7年後攻蛋開唱　台上詢問「犯人們」：就你們害的啊！

Selina和男友「吃飯也要十指緊扣」　Ella：分開一下會崩潰？...大唱《我懷念的》

美壯漢收編95隻遭棄吉娃娃　還為狗重新裝修「吉度有愛」

水泥塔壓垮電塔「釀高鐵斷電」　現場噴火光！目擊者喊：X杯

真的都不會老！Faye詹雯婷 擔任飛行嘉賓 童年回憶湧現｜聲林之王3 EP6 Clip｜Jungle Voice 3

首款摺疊iPhone最快2025年推出　分析師：採「蝴蝶機」開闔

劉冠廷飆演技連換4種身分　秀出「神平板」工作、娛樂全搞定

一代神機無法更新！　蘋果iOS 16新功能曝「不支援3款舊iPhone」

LINE為何狂下「櫻花雨」？　官方親曝背後暖心原因

iPhone電量狂掉！　蘋果釋出iOS 15.4.1更新修復耗電問題

切錯帳號？　三星讚嘆「中國最便宜摺疊手機」：相當驚艷

高鐵停駛逾12萬人受害　國民黨團：譴責交通部、高市府「卸責推諉」

玩很大！博弈機房1年簽賭5億　花蓮悍警出動除暴部隊攻堅逮3人

買房前看這！內政部將國家底圖「3D化」　可進行日照模擬

卡達世界盃抽籤出爐！日本籤超硬　梅西對決萊萬、C羅碰孫興慜

快訊／新竹兒童藝術節活動首日喊卡　風雨影響暫停1天

見正妹起色心！噁男捷運站偷拍辣腿　見警秒心虛跳針：我拍人而已

PLG首度發生「襲擊下體」犯規　加罰林宜輝禁賽2場

快訊／世新大學再增1確診　全校「停止到校上課10天」

百萬YTR「逼車砸窗」影片瘋傳！網認出身分　真相曝光：3年前忘傳

「有這3習慣」口腔癌機率暴增123倍！地雷食物少吃　菜單曝光

下班後想運動…路上看到窄裙正妹！他衝上去把美臀當籃球抓

3C家電熱門新聞

一代神機無法更新！　蘋果iOS 16新功能曝「不支援3款舊iPhone」

首款摺疊iPhone最快2025年推出　採「蝴蝶機」開闔

LINE為何狂下「櫻花雨」？　官方親曝背後暖心原因

iPhone電量狂掉！　蘋果釋出iOS 15.4.1更新修復耗電問題

三星讚嘆「中國最便宜摺疊手機」：相當驚艷

LINE「櫻花雨」怎麼關閉看過來

大同3C買4千送4千回饋百分百

iPhone偵測到進水！超神奇「排水捷徑」曝光

果粉也能用了！　YouTube將推iOS子母畫面模式

iPhone 14全系列售價曝光！　最小機型6.1吋「2.3萬元有找」

iPhone SE3正式開賣！3C達人建議「這四款」機型用戶可換機

劉冠廷飆演技連換4種身分

iPhone鏡頭畫質7年來首度升級　傳iPhone 14 Pro搭載4800萬像素

iPhone續用Face ID　郭明錤：屏下Touch ID兩年內不會實現

更多熱門

相關新聞

他受困阿爾卑斯山　靠手機1功能獲救

他受困阿爾卑斯山　靠手機1功能獲救

紐西蘭一名男子日前獨自在阿爾卑斯山上海拔1萬英尺（約3048公尺）的冰川滑雪，未料失足跌入冰隙，所幸掉落在一座雪橋上，才沒有繼續往下墜。但雪橋相當脆弱，他隨時可能喪命，手機又只剩3%電力，所幸他突然想起iPhone一項求生功能，幸運撿回一命。

iPhone續用Face ID　郭明錤：屏下Touch ID兩年內不會實現

iPhone續用Face ID　郭明錤：屏下Touch ID兩年內不會實現

降低iPhone被偷機率　這情況蘋果將拒絕維修手機

降低iPhone被偷機率　這情況蘋果將拒絕維修手機

月租iPhone「使用者沒好處」？　網1關鍵反推：非原價用新機

月租iPhone「使用者沒好處」？　網1關鍵反推：非原價用新機

蘋果研擬「硬體訂閱服務」可月租iPhone！　最快今年底推出

蘋果研擬「硬體訂閱服務」可月租iPhone！　最快今年底推出

關鍵字：

iPhone

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

網瘋傳郭雪芙《華燈》露點影片　經紀人發聲

館長喊「30%股權呢？」　女會計竟寄假合約

張惠妹等7年攻蛋...開場10分鐘就喊卡！

潔癖女屎忍3天「連屁都放不出」！醫嘆：第三期了

林明禎搬離台灣！清空台北高級房：我得繼續向前

老公拒絕恩愛3個月！妻氣離婚「幹嘛娶我」

超大咖台劇女神「躲觀眾席」朝聖張惠妹！

全世界都被威爾史密斯耍？影評網紅曬4連結

水泥塔倒塌！機跳車狂奔10秒…遭煙塵吞沒

59歲男框4酒店妹狂歡　做「1舉動」慘了

校護急救瀕死高3生回魂　怒控同事「改單」霸凌

快訊／「小林同學」林昀儒驚傳確診　返國落地採檢陽性

高鐵停駛影響11萬人　交部求償到底

旅客塞爆高鐵台南站 大罵：愚人節開玩笑嗎？

即／高鐵今晚不再發車北上！近10萬人受影響

更多

最夯影音

更多
【聲林之王3】EP6 純享版｜徐佳瑩 同理 阿蘭 身騎白馬｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 Faye詹雯婷 Bii畢書盡 曹雅雯 乱彈阿翔 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP6 純享版｜徐佳瑩 同理 阿蘭 身騎白馬｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 Faye詹雯婷 Bii畢書盡 曹雅雯 乱彈阿翔 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3
【聲林之王3】EP6 純享版｜乱彈阿翔 李拾壹 九九 良心｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 Faye詹雯婷 Bii畢書盡 曹雅雯 乱彈阿翔 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP6 純享版｜乱彈阿翔 李拾壹 九九 良心｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 Faye詹雯婷 Bii畢書盡 曹雅雯 乱彈阿翔 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP6 精華｜史詩級大作！阿蘭.同理融古調元素吟唱《身騎白馬》新樣貌圓徐佳瑩心願｜庾澄慶 乱彈阿翔 Faye 曹雅雯 畢書盡 Lulu｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP6 精華｜史詩級大作！阿蘭.同理融古調元素吟唱《身騎白馬》新樣貌圓徐佳瑩心願｜庾澄慶 乱彈阿翔 Faye 曹雅雯 畢書盡 Lulu｜Jungle Voice 3

水泥塔倒塌「近距離視角曝」　怪手駕駛跳車逃！下秒煙霧瀰漫

水泥塔倒塌「近距離視角曝」　怪手駕駛跳車逃！下秒煙霧瀰漫

【聲林之王3】EP12 精華｜不分伯仲！「金曲歌手廝殺」 楊淑喻夾帶殺氣猛攻　阿蘭聲嘶力竭奉陪到底｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 韋禮安 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

【聲林之王3】EP12 精華｜不分伯仲！「金曲歌手廝殺」 楊淑喻夾帶殺氣猛攻　阿蘭聲嘶力竭奉陪到底｜庾澄慶 徐佳瑩 韋禮安 Lulu黃路梓茵｜Jungle Voice 3

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

東森寵物APP下載領50

東森寵物APP下載領50

歡慶東森寵物APP上線，下載即領50！數量有限，早領早享受

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【特賣】寵物出遊必備

【特賣】寵物出遊必備

外出推車背包、清潔用品限時特價！全站滿額再送100購物回饋金，立即逛毛毛商城！

挑戰市場最低價，買貴退貨

挑戰市場最低價，買貴退貨

前五大品牌犬貓飼料，比了再買！寵物用品挑戰市場最低價，買貴退貨！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面