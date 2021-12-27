　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】數位疫苗certificates上路　學證明的三種英文用法

▲▼疫苗接種數位證明。（圖／指揮中心提供）

▲ 新冠疫苗接種數位證明線上申請下載步驟。（圖／翻攝指揮中心影片）

文／李海碩

後疫情時代，人類已經開始找到與COVID-19共存的方式。台灣自本周起，將開放申請數位疫苗證明，讓持有證照的人員入境歐盟國家更便利、快速。相關的措施與用法有哪些呢？我們一起來看看吧！

歐盟相關用法

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

歐盟的簡寫是EU（European Union），Europe代表「歐洲」，European是形容詞；Union來自於unite「團結」，在此作為「聯合單位」的意思。所以EU就是歐盟。經常用來表示會員國，如European member countries。

The EU Digital COVID Certificate will provide travelers with clear measures for intra-EU travels.
（歐盟數位COVID證照將提供旅客在歐盟國家間旅遊時，更明確的旅遊措施。）

在職場與多益測驗中，union有時會加上re，變成reunion，重新聚會就是「同學會」。而若加上labor，則成了labor union「勞工工會」的意思。

That company is a very anti-union company.
（該公司是非常反工會的。）

The reunion for class 19 is scheduled next Monday.
（19班的同學會將於下周一舉辦。）

歐盟委員會European Commission是歐盟的共同管理單位。commission除了「佣金」之外，其實也有「委員會」的意思，不過大多學習者想到委員會這個詞時，都會優先想到committee，但歐盟管理單位必用commission，萬萬不可誤用。

The budget bill is back for the committee review.
（預算案已返回委員會檢視。）

怎麼說COVID證明書

台灣的疫苗接種證明被稱做小黃卡，借本次機會，我們來學如何分辨三種最常見的證書說法：diploma、license、certificate。

diploma通常指的是「學位證書；文憑」，licensed為「從業許可證」，certificate則是證明某件能力或是事情的文件，通常為一種官方文件，用來證明一些事實的存在。

Please attach your high school diploma to your application.
（申請時請附上你的高中學位證書。）

license是能力的表徵，所以駕照就是driver’s license，醫師執照則是medical license。

Taxi driver license renewal is mandatory.
（計程車駕照換發是強制性的。）

certificate是證明事件的，所以參加營隊、或是能力測試合格，都是用certificate，例如語言證照就是language certificate，在certificate這個字上，有兩個非常需要記得的用法，其一是「認證」，是從動詞轉化而來的certified。下次去牛排館可以特別看一下，可能會看見Angus Beef（安格斯牛）的牛肉標章，上面的文字就是Certified Angus Beef。因此COVID證照的概念既然是認證，當然也是用certificate了。

The European Commission announced that it will accept Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine certificates.
（歐盟辦公室公告將接受台灣的COVID-19疫苗證書。）

除了疫苗證照之外，certificate還有一個常見的重要用法，那就是感謝狀，因為也是「證明我有感謝」，所以為certificate of appreciation。

獲得證照有哪些優點

擁有數位疫苗證明最大的優點就是可以加速入境歐盟的過程，讓旅遊更加方便。原本在沒有數位證明的狀況下，旅客需要進行兩個關鍵的步驟，其一是完成PCR test。PCR的全名是polymerase chain reaction，中文翻譯是「聚合酶連鎖反應」。

不過歐盟認可的是接種證明的文件效力，各個國家對於接種不同廠牌疫苗能減免的隔離（quarantine）天數，還是要依各國規定。防疫旅館的英文用法，也就是「隔離」旅館，因此稱作quarantine hotel。

Travelers arriving Taiwan will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 14 days.
（抵台旅客將需要在防疫旅館中隔離十四天。）

無論如何，短期內有歐盟旅遊計畫的朋友，建議還是要先調查目、了解的地國家的防疫規範。

Each EU member country will decide whether travelers can be exempted from mandatory quarantine.
（每一個歐盟國家可以自己決定旅客是否可以免於強制隔離。）

The quarantine period will differ based on the vaccine type.
（隔離長度將取決於接種的疫苗種類。）

數位疫苗證明還有哪些用途？

台灣的數位疫苗證書digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate自上周起與歐盟系統接軌，民眾出入境可免於使用小黃卡等紙本證明，改以出示QRcode證明，就可縮短入境查驗時間，也解決紙本文件不易保存及人工查驗耗時等缺點。

The European Commission’s decision only includes digital certificates.
（歐盟委員會的決定僅涵蓋數位疫苗證明。）

The travelers must be vaccinated with a vaccine type approved for use by the European Commission.
（旅客需要接種歐盟委員會認可的疫苗類型。）

民眾下載數位證明後，至國外旅遊洽公時不僅可縮短入境檢驗時間，部分國外餐廳、酒吧也會要求消費者出示相關證明；此外，國內未來在住院、長照機構等地，也可用QRcode來取代小黃卡。

【多益模擬試題】

The European Commission announced that it will accept Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine certificates. The Digital COVID Certificate will _1_ travelers with more accessible measures for intra-EU travels. There are two significant advantages that certificate holders will enjoy. First, no PCR test results will be required. Second, the quarantine period may shorten or even be exempted for certain countries. ＿2＿Recent travelers to Europe are advised to apply for digital vaccine certificates starting from the end of December 2021. Please also be noted that certain vaccine types are not approved in some European countries.

1.
(A) provide
(B) deprive
(C) give
(D) grant

2.
(A) EU is announcing a new travel policy.
(B) There are some new variants of COVID-19.
(C) There are two more things to know.
(D) Visitors to Taiwan will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。(B)「剝奪，語意」錯誤。(C)、(D)「給予、賦予」符合句意，但兩者皆為及物動詞，後方不需加上介詞，而題目本體已有with，故應選答案為(A)。

2. 正解為(C)。(A)應出現在文章開頭，表明有新政策。(B)表示有新的病毒株，明顯與本文前後文無關。(D)台灣隔離時間並不符合本文歐洲的規範。(C)後方還有兩件事情要宣布，也就是證照需要是數位的，以及部分國家不接受部分疫苗。故(C)為正確答案。

延伸閱讀》AZ混打莫德納 英文用 mix and match！

ET快訊
新北30歲男疑吃到「倒吊子」！　倒地猝死
NIKE官網「快閃折上折」！　跑鞋現省超過1700元
「退房該掃光備品嗎」內行曝1物必拿！　房務揭真心話
酒駕撞死二寶媽！　法務部長說重話了
吳宗憲深夜「找第三者」約談鹿希派！態度軟化：言教、身教都已完
Omicron走向疫情終點？科學家預測「病毒漸失威力」　4大

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

酒駕撞死人「3縣市最危險」！　他曝真實數據：民進黨只剩震怒

外送員拒送上樓…「1理由」險爆發口角　網戰翻：怎不同理心搬家的

承包商施工意外5年達68件　台鐵僅獲賠1797萬元

國美館「光影藝術節」登場！10組作品打造「光之劇場」年度必看

為何水餃店「必配酸辣湯？」　真相長知識！網喊：玉米濃湯也超搭

想泡溫泉！她一見「裸湯」猶豫了　內行推爽爆：比穿泳衣放鬆

林口區公所攜手子弟戲團「樂林園」　助在地學生展才華

【英語多益通】數位疫苗certificates上路　學證明的三種英文用法

閨蜜穿「白襯衫+內褲」揪男友床上打牌！女友崩潰　網指1點不單純

1周拜3次月老！她激推「南部這3間」超靈：剛踏出去訊息就來了

北一女「全盲學生」帶動唱跳！　全程沒中斷2分鐘影片萬人看哭

北一女「全盲學生」超賣力帶動跳　退場狂奔也不怕：信任我的同學！

炎亞綸《木曜4》當嘉賓一開口就落拍　「我要重來」直接走下台：不要攔我！

又闖禍！鹿希派聖誕「吸大麻」遭逮捕　稱「不知是大麻」吳宗憲痛心：愚蠢！

迪麗熱巴被催婚..妙回「我怎會沒人要？」　跟楊洋「沙漠之吻」真相：都在吃土XD

失控婦持拖鞋「隨機攻擊學生妹」　跟進火鍋店大鬧！店長霸氣護人

鹿希派凌晨「夜店外吸大麻」被逮　10萬交保！雙手合十不發一語離開

名車國道用生命狂硬切下交流道 超車失敗夾兩大車中間場面驚險

出血14天就醫...驚見「肝臟有胚胎」　醫師看超音波傻眼：從來沒看過

徐若瑄「被道歉」仰頭落淚！　 陷網路霸凌後遺症…最新發文鼻酸了

酒駕撞死人「3縣市最危險」！　他曝真實數據：民進黨只剩震怒

外送員拒送上樓…「1理由」險爆發口角　網戰翻：怎不同理心搬家的

承包商施工意外5年達68件　台鐵僅獲賠1797萬元

國美館「光影藝術節」登場！10組作品打造「光之劇場」年度必看

為何水餃店「必配酸辣湯？」　真相長知識！網喊：玉米濃湯也超搭

想泡溫泉！她一見「裸湯」猶豫了　內行推爽爆：比穿泳衣放鬆

林口區公所攜手子弟戲團「樂林園」　助在地學生展才華

【英語多益通】數位疫苗certificates上路　學證明的三種英文用法

閨蜜穿「白襯衫+內褲」揪男友床上打牌！女友崩潰　網指1點不單純

1周拜3次月老！她激推「南部這3間」超靈：剛踏出去訊息就來了

睡前保養被柴狂踹「吵著敷面膜」　牠蓋完秒露滿足笑容：我就愛美

向詹皇喊話？神經刀：電話號碼沒變　「榜眼」畢斯利也標記湖人

大新竹升格林智堅問朱立倫1句話　這4個字被嗆「量你不敢」

5,000元虎年時尚單品出列　Swatch霸氣大錶金虎頭坐鎮

男友有上榜？天冷但心暖暖的　這些星座根本是暖男代表　

天冷來顆檳榔取暖卻要命　30歲男疑吃到「倒吊子」倒地猝死

酒駕撞死人「3縣市最危險」！　他曝真實數據：民進黨只剩震怒

買肯德基雞翅吃到「1部位」超想吐！她崩潰留2星負評　業者反道謝

長榮海運提升美國碼頭裝卸效率　斥資6.16億元租用6部起重機

外送員拒送上樓…「1理由」險爆發口角　網戰翻：怎不同理心搬家的

高市出60警臨檢酒店！ 爆乳妹補妝 顧客嗨到一半超尷尬

生活熱門新聞

她夢到「七爺八爺」嚇醒　隔天問爸才知原因

快訊／合歡山今晨下大雪　鏟雪車出動

北北基宜大雨！今晨10.4℃凍全台　連假天氣出爐

請3天休9天！一張圖看「2022請假攻略」

外送員不敢「上樓送餐」原因超心酸！她PO文釣出一票受害者

快訊／合歡山武嶺「停車場大亂鬥」　傻眼畫面曝光

快訊／Omicron再增6例！

台大五姬近況曝　他點出「最亮眼那個一路跌撞」

公婆霸氣「過年兒子陪媳婦」　姨反應全場傻眼

低溫開敞篷被酸　北宜G乳女神解答

名醫揭「最強疫苗組」！不是2劑AZ+莫德納

爸聞到檀香味「聽1句話」夜奔醫院坐鎮！救下女兒一命

某科大傳僅存1學院　教育部要求改技術學院

高中運動褲改窄「緊到脫不下來」！　2照狂掀回憶殺

更多熱門

相關新聞

FUSO「六期商用車」全車系亮相

FUSO「六期商用車」全車系亮相

Fuso總代理台灣戴姆勒亞洲商車今（23）日發表六期新車，現場展出全車系3.5噸/5噸Canter堅達、貨卡Fighter與旗艦重型卡車Super Great等，皆符合Euro 6歐盟六期排放法規，更升級舒適座艙、先進安全配備，其中43噸的Super Great更是進行大改款，帶來耳目一新的感受。

美歐外長通話　關切中國對立陶宛脅迫升級

美歐外長通話　關切中國對立陶宛脅迫升級

首批7+7採檢　指揮中心最新說明

首批7+7採檢　指揮中心最新說明

歐洲38國出現Omicron病毒　WHO：風暴即將來襲

歐洲38國出現Omicron病毒　WHO：風暴即將來襲

歐盟承認台灣數位疫苗證明　陳時中回應

歐盟承認台灣數位疫苗證明　陳時中回應

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益疫苗卡數位疫苗證明歐盟

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

福原愛不倫…親媽震怒拒同住「挺江宏傑」

B群「早上or睡前吃」最有效？專家解答　讓網友驚呆了

5萬元匯錯戶頭急了　解法曝光

蔡哥台上告白泱泱「這樣我們就適合了」

果粉必學！iPhone使用1年「電池健康度100%」4方式曝光

作詞人之妻上育兒網外遇　小王開視訊電愛DY

「無照牙醫」收3.4萬替人裝假牙！

遭酒駕男撞死！雙寶媽臉書曬一家4口幸福照

BMW酒駕撞一家4人　母亡女兒重傷

她夢到「七爺八爺」嚇醒　隔天問爸才知原因

《全明星》李芷婷親回應「很少去練習」

A型人少吃肉！「血型減肥法」大公開

綜藝天王星二代家教大比拼！

鹿希派等不到10萬交保！

徐若瑄被道歉仰頭落淚　陷霸凌後遺症

更多

最夯影音

更多
北一女「全盲學生」帶動唱跳！　全程沒中斷2分鐘影片萬人看哭

北一女「全盲學生」帶動唱跳！　全程沒中斷2分鐘影片萬人看哭
北一女「全盲學生」超賣力帶動跳　退場狂奔也不怕：信任我的同學！

北一女「全盲學生」超賣力帶動跳　退場狂奔也不怕：信任我的同學！

炎亞綸《木曜4》當嘉賓一開口就落拍　「我要重來」直接走下台：不要攔我！

炎亞綸《木曜4》當嘉賓一開口就落拍　「我要重來」直接走下台：不要攔我！

又闖禍！鹿希派聖誕「吸大麻」遭逮捕　稱「不知是大麻」吳宗憲痛心：愚蠢！

又闖禍！鹿希派聖誕「吸大麻」遭逮捕　稱「不知是大麻」吳宗憲痛心：愚蠢！

迪麗熱巴被催婚..妙回「我怎會沒人要？」　跟楊洋「沙漠之吻」真相：都在吃土XD

迪麗熱巴被催婚..妙回「我怎會沒人要？」　跟楊洋「沙漠之吻」真相：都在吃土XD

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

2021企業品牌聲望大調查

2021企業品牌聲望大調查

齊聚百大品牌，12/1~12/31歡迎您投票選出新中最愛的企業！

【寵物】雙12超級年終慶

【寵物】雙12超級年終慶

雙12超級年終慶開跑，毛毛商城品牌飼料限時狂降，還有毛孩零食買一送一，立即逛！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面