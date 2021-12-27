【英語多益通】數位疫苗certificates上路　學證明的三種英文用法

▲ 新冠疫苗接種數位證明線上申請下載步驟。（圖／翻攝指揮中心影片）

文／李海碩

後疫情時代，人類已經開始找到與COVID-19共存的方式。台灣自本周起，將開放申請數位疫苗證明，讓持有證照的人員入境歐盟國家更便利、快速。相關的措施與用法有哪些呢？我們一起來看看吧！

歐盟相關用法

歐盟的簡寫是EU（European Union），Europe代表「歐洲」，European是形容詞；Union來自於unite「團結」，在此作為「聯合單位」的意思。所以EU就是歐盟。經常用來表示會員國，如European member countries。

The EU Digital COVID Certificate will provide travelers with clear measures for intra-EU travels.

（歐盟數位COVID證照將提供旅客在歐盟國家間旅遊時，更明確的旅遊措施。）

在職場與多益測驗中，union有時會加上re，變成reunion，重新聚會就是「同學會」。而若加上labor，則成了labor union「勞工工會」的意思。

That company is a very anti-union company.

（該公司是非常反工會的。）

The reunion for class 19 is scheduled next Monday.

（19班的同學會將於下周一舉辦。）

歐盟委員會European Commission是歐盟的共同管理單位。commission除了「佣金」之外，其實也有「委員會」的意思，不過大多學習者想到委員會這個詞時，都會優先想到committee，但歐盟管理單位必用commission，萬萬不可誤用。

The budget bill is back for the committee review.

（預算案已返回委員會檢視。）

怎麼說COVID證明書

台灣的疫苗接種證明被稱做小黃卡，借本次機會，我們來學如何分辨三種最常見的證書說法：diploma、license、certificate。

diploma通常指的是「學位證書；文憑」，licensed為「從業許可證」，certificate則是證明某件能力或是事情的文件，通常為一種官方文件，用來證明一些事實的存在。

Please attach your high school diploma to your application.

（申請時請附上你的高中學位證書。）

license是能力的表徵，所以駕照就是driver’s license，醫師執照則是medical license。

Taxi driver license renewal is mandatory.

（計程車駕照換發是強制性的。）

certificate是證明事件的，所以參加營隊、或是能力測試合格，都是用certificate，例如語言證照就是language certificate，在certificate這個字上，有兩個非常需要記得的用法，其一是「認證」，是從動詞轉化而來的certified。下次去牛排館可以特別看一下，可能會看見Angus Beef（安格斯牛）的牛肉標章，上面的文字就是Certified Angus Beef。因此COVID證照的概念既然是認證，當然也是用certificate了。

The European Commission announced that it will accept Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine certificates .

（歐盟辦公室公告將接受台灣的COVID-19疫苗證書。）

除了疫苗證照之外，certificate還有一個常見的重要用法，那就是感謝狀，因為也是「證明我有感謝」，所以為certificate of appreciation。

獲得證照有哪些優點

擁有數位疫苗證明最大的優點就是可以加速入境歐盟的過程，讓旅遊更加方便。原本在沒有數位證明的狀況下，旅客需要進行兩個關鍵的步驟，其一是完成PCR test。PCR的全名是polymerase chain reaction，中文翻譯是「聚合酶連鎖反應」。

不過歐盟認可的是接種證明的文件效力，各個國家對於接種不同廠牌疫苗能減免的隔離（quarantine）天數，還是要依各國規定。防疫旅館的英文用法，也就是「隔離」旅館，因此稱作quarantine hotel。

Travelers arriving Taiwan will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 14 days.

（抵台旅客將需要在防疫旅館中隔離十四天。）

無論如何，短期內有歐盟旅遊計畫的朋友，建議還是要先調查目、了解的地國家的防疫規範。

Each EU member country will decide whether travelers can be exempted from mandatory quarantine .

（每一個歐盟國家可以自己決定旅客是否可以免於強制隔離。）

The quarantine period will differ based on the vaccine type.

（隔離長度將取決於接種的疫苗種類。）

數位疫苗證明還有哪些用途？

台灣的數位疫苗證書digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate自上周起與歐盟系統接軌，民眾出入境可免於使用小黃卡等紙本證明，改以出示QRcode證明，就可縮短入境查驗時間，也解決紙本文件不易保存及人工查驗耗時等缺點。

The European Commission’s decision only includes digital certificates.

（歐盟委員會的決定僅涵蓋數位疫苗證明。）

The travelers must be vaccinated with a vaccine type approved for use by the European Commission.

（旅客需要接種歐盟委員會認可的疫苗類型。）

民眾下載數位證明後，至國外旅遊洽公時不僅可縮短入境檢驗時間，部分國外餐廳、酒吧也會要求消費者出示相關證明；此外，國內未來在住院、長照機構等地，也可用QRcode來取代小黃卡。

【多益模擬試題】

The European Commission announced that it will accept Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine certificates. The Digital COVID Certificate will _1_ travelers with more accessible measures for intra-EU travels. There are two significant advantages that certificate holders will enjoy. First, no PCR test results will be required. Second, the quarantine period may shorten or even be exempted for certain countries. ＿2＿Recent travelers to Europe are advised to apply for digital vaccine certificates starting from the end of December 2021. Please also be noted that certain vaccine types are not approved in some European countries.

1.

(A) provide

(B) deprive

(C) give

(D) grant

2.

(A) EU is announcing a new travel policy.

(B) There are some new variants of COVID-19.

(C) There are two more things to know.

(D) Visitors to Taiwan will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。(B)「剝奪，語意」錯誤。(C)、(D)「給予、賦予」符合句意，但兩者皆為及物動詞，後方不需加上介詞，而題目本體已有with，故應選答案為(A)。

2. 正解為(C)。(A)應出現在文章開頭，表明有新政策。(B)表示有新的病毒株，明顯與本文前後文無關。(D)台灣隔離時間並不符合本文歐洲的規範。(C)後方還有兩件事情要宣布，也就是證照需要是數位的，以及部分國家不接受部分疫苗。故(C)為正確答案。

