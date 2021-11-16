美國堅持「一個中國」政策　白宮聲明全文曝光

▲拜登與習近平舉行視訊峰會。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者徐政璿／台北報導

美國總統拜登與中國國家主席習近平在台灣時間16日舉行視訊高峰會，雙方會談近4小時後結束，兩人強調合作的必要。會後，關於台海議題，白宮在聲明中指出，美國堅持「一個中國」政策（ “one China” policy），強烈反對片面改變現狀或破壞台海和平穩定的作為。

根據白宮聲明，拜登強調，美國將繼續捍衛自身的利益和價值，並與盟友和夥伴一起確保21世紀的道路規則，推動一個自由、開放和公平的國際體系。他強調優先考量影響深遠的國內投資，同時與國外盟友及夥伴共同因應我們時代的挑戰。

拜登重申，航行自由和安全飛越對該地區繁榮的重要性。在台灣問題上，拜登總統強調，美國仍堅持以《與台灣關係法》、三個聯合公報，以及六項保證為指導的「一個中國」政策，強烈反對片面改變現狀或破壞台海和平穩定的作為。

白宮聲明全文：

拜登總統在11月15日與中國國家主席習近平舉行了虛擬會議，這兩位領袖討論了我們兩國關係的複雜性質以及負責任地度管理競爭的重要性。如同之前的討論，這位兩位領導人涵蓋了我們利益一致的領域，以及我們在利益、價值和觀點都有所分歧的領域。拜登總統歡迎有機會與習主席坦誠直率談論我們在一系列問題的意圖和優先事項。

拜登總統強調，美國將繼續捍衛自身的利益和價值，並與我們的盟友和夥伴一起確保21世紀的道路規則，推動一個自由、開放和公平的國際體系。他強調優先考量影響深遠的國內投資，同時與國外盟友及夥伴共同因應我們時代的挑戰。

拜登總統提出對中國在新疆、西藏和香港的做法以及更廣泛人權的擔憂。他清楚表明，有必要保護美國勞工和產業不受中國不公平貿易和經濟措施的影響。他還討論了自由與開放印太地區的重要性，並傳達了美國堅持我們對此地區承諾的持續決心。

拜登總統重申，航行自由和安全飛越對該地區繁榮的重要性。在台灣問題上，拜登總統強調，美國仍堅持以《與台灣關係法》、三個聯合公報，以及六項保證為指導的「一個中國」政策，強烈反對片面改變現狀或破壞台海和平穩定的作為。

拜登總統還強調管理戰略風險的重要性。他指出，需要有常理性的護欄以確保競爭不會轉為衝突，並保持溝通管道暢通。他提出與我們利益交關的具體跨國挑戰，例如健康安全。

這兩位領導人特別討論了氣候危機對全世界的生存本質，以及美國和中國的重要角色。他們還討論了採取措施以解決全球能源供應問題的重要性。這兩位領導人還就北韓、阿富汗和伊朗等地區面臨的重大挑戰交換意見。最後，他們討論了雙方持續就許多領域進行討論的方式，拜登總統強調實質和具體對話的重要性。

白宮聲明全文（原文）：

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met virtually on November 15 with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders discussed the complex nature of relations between our two countries and the importance of managing competition responsibly.

As in previous discussions, the two leaders covered areas where our interests align, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. President Biden welcomed the opportunity to speak candidly and straightforwardly to President Xi about our intentions and priorities across a range of issues.

President Biden underscored that the United States will continue to stand up for its interests and values and, together with our allies and partners, ensure the rules of the road for the 21st century advance an international system that is free, open, and fair. He emphasized the priority he places on far-reaching investments at home while we align with allies and partners abroad to take on the challenges of our time.

President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly. He was clear about the need to protect American workers and industries from the PRC’s unfair trade and economic practices. He also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and communicated the continued determination of the United States to uphold our commitments in the region.

President Biden reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation and safe overflight to the region’s prosperity. On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the “one China” policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

President Biden also underscored the importance of managing strategic risks. He noted the need for common-sense guardrails to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict and to keep lines of communication open. He raised specific transnational challenges where our interests intersect, such as health security. In particular, the two leaders discussed the existential nature of the climate crisis to the world and the important role that the United States and the PRC play.

They also discussed the importance of taking measures to address global energy supplies. The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional challenges, including DPRK, Afghanistan, and Iran. Finally, they discussed ways for the two sides to continue discussions on a number of areas, with President Biden underscoring the importance of substantive and concrete conversations.